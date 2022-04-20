What is Netflix doing to augment its revenue?

Netflix is looking to ramp up efforts towards monetising sharing of accounts as it estimates that 100 million households are relying on other accounts, the company revealed in its earnings report for the first quarter of 2022. The company has kept sharing an account within a family easy but it has “created confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared with other households,” the report added.

“There’s a broad range of engagement when it comes to sharing households from high to occasional viewing. So while we won’t be able to monetize all of it right now, we believe it’s a large short- to mid-term opportunity.” — Netflix

The report said that Netflix was testing different approaches to monetize sharing and rolled out two paid-sharing features in three Latin American markets in March this year. It is also looking into enabling ads for low-end tiers.

“We just did the first big country tests but it’ll take a while to work this out. My belief is that we’re going to go through a year or so of iterating and then deploying all of that so that we get that solution globally launched, including markets like the United States,” Netflix’s Chief Product Officer and Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters said in an earnings call.

The streaming platform’s earnings suggest that the bump provided by the pandemic is starting to taper gradually as normalcy slowly creeps back into lives. This is the first time that Netflix has lost subscribers in a decade which explains why it is looking to test ways to augment its revenue as it faces intense competition from other streaming companies.

Experimenting with an ad-supported tier

Netflix’s Co-CEO Reed Hastings revealed that the company was looking to increase its price spread by exploring advertising on low-end tiers.

“We’re trying to figure out over the next year or two, but we are quite open to offering even lower prices (than present plans) with advertising as a consumer choice,” Hastings said.

Hastings explained that it will not be a short-term fix because some consumers will get used to the plan and come to expect it. He added that Netflix’s competitors like Disney, Hulu, and HBO have figured the model out so Netflix will not test it given that it knows the model has worked with its competitors.

“The online ad market has definitely advanced and you don’t have to incorporate information about people that you used to so we can be a straight publisher and have other people do all of the fancy ad matching and integrate all the data about people,” Hastings explained. “It would be a plan layer like it is at Hulu so if you still want the ad-free option, you’ll be able to have that as a consumer,” he clarified.

Netflix’s bet on India

When asked about India, Netflix Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said: “We have seen a nice uptake and engagement in India (post the price cut) so we’re definitely heading in the right direction.”

Peters said that the recent price cut was a bet in terms of long-term revenue maximization. “We’ve seen that effect take hold where we have an additional bump in subscribers. The bet is that those folks will enjoy titles and that they will talk enthusiastically about those titles to their friends, their family, their coworkers. And that’ll lead to another sort of positive momentum on the flywheel of sign ups,” Peters explained.

Sarandos, when asked about Netflix’s possible foray into sports, added: “We expand our content verticals constantly. We’re not quite so sure that you can have the big profit stream by adding sports. We have an incredible sports documentary business that keeps growing. I’m not saying we never would do sports but we’d have to see a path to growing a big revenue stream and a big profit stream with it.

A snapshot of Netflix’s financial numbers

Netflix failed to meet its subscriber forecast (2.5 million) for the first quarter of 2022 and lost 200,000 subscribers instead, according to the earnings report.

The company had gained four million subscribers in the same quarter last year. It explained that the suspension of its service in Russia resulted in an erosion of 700,000 users. The company would have added 500,000 subscribers otherwise.

Netflix’s forecast for Q2 2022 is even grimmer than this quarter as it predicted that the slide will continue with a loss of two million subscribers. The company was expecting to add 1.5 million subscribers in Q2 2022 last year.

“Our forecast assumes our current trends persist (such as slow acquisition and the near term impact of price changes) plus typical seasonality (Q2 paid net adds are usually less than Q1 paid net adds),” read the report reviewed by MediaNama.

What is slowing Netflix’s revenue growth?

A quick glance at the report will reveal that Netflix’s revenue grew by 10 percent in Q1 2022 and is expected to increase by 10 percent in the following quarter. However, the company said that its revenue growth has slowed considerably.

The company said that the growth “was driven by an 8 per cent year-over-year (Y-o-Y) increase in average streaming paid memberships and 2 per cent Y-o-Y growth in ARM (Average Revenue Per Membership)”, as per the report. “We believe a combination of forces including macroeconomic weakness and our price changes were a drag on our membership growth,” the company reasoned.

The company laid down the following factors behind its dwindling numbers:

Dependent on other factors: “…it’s increasingly clear that the pace of growth into our underlying addressable market (broadband homes) is partly dependent on factors we don’t directly control, like the uptake of connected TVs, the adoption of on-demand entertainment, and data costs,” the report said.

"We estimate that Netflix is being shared with over 100m additional households in addition to our 222 million paying households. Account sharing as a percentage of our paying membership hasn't changed much over the years, but, coupled with the first factor, means it's harder to grow membership in many markets – an issue that was obscured by our COVID growth," the report disclosed.

"…over the last three years, as traditional entertainment companies realized streaming is the future, many new streaming services have also launched. Higher view share is an indicator of higher satisfaction, which supports higher retention and revenue," the report said.

"Macro factors, including sluggish economic growth, increasing inflation, geopolitical events such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and some continued disruption from COVID-19 are likely having an impact," the report stated.

“Over the longer term, much of our growth will come from outside the US.” — Netflix

