Members Call Announcement: Open House Discussion

Most of our members calls typically have us focusing on a particular topic, and the discussion revolves around that subject. Next week, we’re hosting a members call as a means for readers to engage with us and each other: to discuss work that they would like to see us do, to discuss stories that we’ve done, and ask questions regarding our work in the recent past.

It’s an open house, and all our members are welcome to chat with us.

At MediaNama, we are always trying to figure out how best to serve our readers and help them navigate India’s tech policy ecosystem. This will help us understand what our subscribers need and what they’re interested in. As always, we’re open to interesting story ideas.



Title: Open House for MediaNama Members

Date: April 27 (Wednesday) 2022

Time: 5 pm IST

What we will discuss:

Some of the key stories that we’ve done so far this year



Key trends we’re observing

What tech policy related developments we expect will take place in the next few months

What our members would like to see on MediaNama

Suggestions and feedback for our journalists

In what ways our members can support MediaNama, and more.

The session will be about 60 minutes long, where we will walk you through what we have been up to and then open the session up for a freewheeling conversation.

Subscribe to MediaNama to attend this call. If you want your team aligned on Indian tech policy at large, you may also consider a group subscription.