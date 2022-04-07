Job: MediaNama is hiring journalists and editors

wordpress blog stats
Are you geeky about tech-policy? Do you love all things online? Want to make an impact through your work?

Come join us at MediaNama! We are hiring for multiple positions in our editorial team including:

  • Junior Correspondent
  • Journalists
  • Sub-Editor

Work with the best tech-policy publication in India and help build a digital ecosystem that is open, fair, global and competitive. Learn more and apply. 

Why join MediaNama?

The media industry, especially in India, is in flux. The traditional newsroom model has broken down, so it’s hard for journalists to find the right environment to sharpen their reporting and writing skills. Here are some problems you might face in newsrooms now:

  • Lack of growth opportunities: Investigative deep-dives and long features are often reserved for experienced journalists in traditional newsrooms. Newer, less-experienced journalists remain stuck with desk work for years before they get access to such growth opportunities.
  • Censorship of your reporting: It is no secret that freedom of the press in India is now on the decline, with tough consequences for ad-dependent newsrooms that speak out. In effect, this means there are clear limits to what you’re able to report on and write.
  • No work-life balance: Traditional newsrooms might exert pressure on journalists to cover breaking news at the cost of their personal hours, often leading to burnout and a decline in your overall wellbeing.

At MediaNama, we aim to do better. For 14 years, MediaNama has reported fearlessly about tech and governance in India. Our journalists, whether entry-level or experienced, have had the opportunity to do pioneering work around privacy, surveillance, platform regulation, and more.

If you like what we do and want to work with us, this is your chance. To learn more and apply, click here.

