Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani arrested for controversial tweet on Modi

But IT Act provision related to the arrest was scrapped by Supreme Court.

Published

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was arrested by Assam Police late on April 20 from the Palampur Circuit House in Gujarat in relation to a controversial tweet he posted about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian Express reported.

Among the other charges, Mevani appears to have been charged under Section 66A of the Information Technology (IT) Act, which was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2015.

Why was Jignesh Mevani arrested?

Mevani appears to have been arrested based on a complaint filed by Arup Kumar Dey, a BJP leader from Assam’s Kokrajhar district.

In his complaint, Dey alleges that Mevani posted a tweet on April 18 which implies that Modi worships and considers Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin, as a god. The tweet further urged Modi, on his April 20 visit to Gujarat, to appeal to the public for peace and harmony in areas where communal violence had taken place such as Himmat Nagar, Khambhat and Beraval, the complaint read.

“The circulation of the tweet published in the Twitter has caused widespread criticism and has the propensity to disturb public tranquility, prejudicial to maintenance of harmony among a certain section of people. It is more likely to incite a section of the masses belonging to a certain community to commit any offence against other community and as such has the tendency to destroy the social fabric of different communities residing in this part of the country. The tweet may cause disaffection towards a particular community and in all probability is sure to promote enmity or hatred towards different communities, detrimental to peace and harmony of the common masses. It is suspected that there may be some unseen hands trying to capitalize on such sensitive issues to disturb the unity, peace and brotherhood,” Dey stated in his complaint. (emphasis ours)

The tweets in question have been withheld by Twitter in India in response to legal demands.

Defunct Section 66A of the IT Act invoked yet again?

Akshayraj Makwana, Superintendent of Police in Banaskantha district in Gujarat, where Mevani was arrested, confirmed to Indian Express that a team of Assam Police arrested him for an offence registered under Section 66 of the IT Act, among other charges. Handwritten notes by the Assam police in Dey’s complaint also suggest the same:

Jignesh Mevani’s actions don’t fall under the more general Section 66 (Hacking of a computer system) or under any of the more specific Sections 66 B-F of the IT Act, so it is most likely section 66A that is being referred to here. The Assam Police have still not publically produced an FIR to confirm this.

It has been seven years since the Supreme Court struck down Section 66A as unconstitutional on grounds of violating freedom of speech, yet police departments across the country are using the defunct law to carry out arrests. In July 2021, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a circular to states instructing them to stop letting police file cases under Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The Supreme Court had taken a “very serious view” on the matter, the circular said.

In addition to charges under the IT Act, the police have also charged Mevani under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), section 153(A) (promoting enmity between two communities), 295(A) (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), The Wire reported.

Mevani’s arrest receives widespread criticism

The National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM) issued a press release condemning the arrest. “NAPM strongly condemns this vindictive behaviour of the BJP-led state government and the Assam Police, which is yet another clear case of misuse of institutions of law. We call upon the authorities to release him at the earliest, withdraw the FIR and comply with constitutional rights to freedom of speech, expression and due process of law,” NAPM said.

“He (Jignesh Mevani) is an MLA, and he has just put out a point of view that the PM appeal for peace. If the PM is making similar appeals elsewhere in the world, why can he not do it for his home state? This is an attempt to silence voices of dissent and this is a dangerous trend. Mevani was picked up as if he was a terrorist or a history-sheeter, just because he is from the opposition. And this has happened when the prime minister was visiting Gujarat,” Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) spokesperson Manish Doshi told Indian Express (emphasis ours)

