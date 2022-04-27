wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Draft of IT Act replacement law will be out in May: IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will it be used to legitimise the IT Rules that’s been challenged in multiple courts?

Published

The government will release a draft version of the proposed legislative framework to replace the Information Technology Act, 2000, as early as next month, Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar told The Hindu. “I can’t give a timeline, but concept note and what we propose will be out as early as May,” Chandrasekhar said.

“Do we need a legislative overhaul? Yes, we do. It is common sense that if you are in 2022 and operating on a law enacted in 2000, you need a re-look since 22 years is a long time in Internet history. I think we will continue to see progress in the way we evolve the framework under which everybody on the Internet can expect openness, and consumers, especially women and children, can expect safety and trust and accountability. Those are the basis of the thinking, not just in India but across the world.” — Rajeev Chandrasekhar told The Hindu.

Chandrasekhar has time and again said that the two-decade-old IT Act needs to be updated, but this is the first time he has provided some sort of update on the progress and timeline.

Consultations to amend IT Act began in 2020

Back in April 2020, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) began industry consultations on amendments to the IT Act. Back then, S. Gopalakrishnan, Additional Secretary at MeitY, said that the government is open to both amending the IT Act and tweaking it, as well as looking at it “de novo”. “De Novo” suggested that MeitY would be open to looking at the IT Act afresh — whether it should exist in its present form, or be broken into pieces, where each piece may focus on a different aspect such as cybersecurity, cybercrime, and enabling India’s digital ecosystem.

However, apart from a video call hosted with selected stakeholders, it is not clear how far these consultations went, and whether the draft expected to be released next month is a cumulation of these consultations.

Will the new IT Act legitimise the IT Rules?

The IT Rules, 2021, which were notified in February last year to regulate social media, streaming, and news media platforms were framed as subordinate legislation to the IT Act, 2000. But the IT Rules have been challenged in multiple courts across the country for going beyond the parent Act.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For example, WhatsApp in its petition at the Delhi High Court argues that enabling traceability is ultra vires its parent statutory provisions, Section 69 and 79 of IT Act 2000, and the intent of the IT Act itself. As far as part III of the Rules, which pertain to rules for digital news media, there are over 19 petitions challenging this section, and the Bombay High Court stayed its provisions for going beyond the scope of the IT Act.

In fact, two of the government’s own legal advisers warned the government that the IT Rules were beyond the scope of the law and required parliamentary approval. Both of these advisers recommended the government make suitable amendments to the IT Act before issuing the IT Rules.

In a panel discussion held by MediaNama on the legality of the IT Rules, most experts agreed that the Rules overstep the remit of subordinate legislation. “Rules typically have to be in conformity with the parent act. One of the strongest grounds of challenge in the court is that these rules go well beyond what the parent that ever envisaged. And therefore, what needed to have been done was that if you wanted to do something like this, there should have been an amendment in the law rather than making rules,” Rahul Narayan, advocate-on-record at the Supreme Court said.

But, with the new IT Act, the government might be able to legitimise the IT Rules by including the necessary amendments.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Compliance reports by social media platforms are unhelpful

Due to the scale of regulatory and technical challenges, transparency reporting under the IT Rules has gotten off to a rocky start.

April 18, 2022

News

Why can’t we make revenue generating apps? India contributes less than 1% of global in-app revenues

Here are possible reasons why Indians are not generating significant IAP revenues despite our download share crossing 30%.

March 24, 2022

News

The legal anatomy of cryptocurrency regulation in India

This article addresses the legal and practical ambiguities in understanding the complex crypto ecosystem in India.

March 21, 2022
Social Media app icons Social Media app icons

News

An unpopular view on the JPC’s recommendation for social media platforms

It is widely argued that the PDP Bill report seeks to discard the intermediary status of social media platforms but that may not be...

March 15, 2022

News

The Data Protection Bill 2021: A missed health opportunity

Looking at the definition of health data, it is difficult to verify whether health IDs are covered by the Bill.

February 22, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ