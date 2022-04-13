Instagram received highest number of user grievances in February, latest compliance report shows

Instagram received 1,050 user grievances through its grievance redressal officer, its highest since the IT Rules 2021 were enacted, while Facebook reported 478 user grievances in February 2022, according to Meta’s compliance report. Both platforms have responded to all the grievances, the report revealed.

As for Instagram, the report showed that it provided tools for users to resolve their issues in the case of 561 grievances. “These include pre-established channels to report content for specific violations, self remediation flows where they can download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues etc,” the report said.

“Of the other 327 reports where specialized review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and we took action on 162 reports in total. The remaining 489 reports were reviewed but may not have been actioned due to the reasons explained above.” — Meta compliance report

The report defined ‘content actioned’ as a photo, video, or text post that was either removed, covered with a warning label, or otherwise actioned. Meanwhile, proactive detection rate is a measurement of the content that’s been actioned by platforms without users flagging it.

In India, significant social media intermediaries (like Facebook and Instagram) are required to publish these reports under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. These reports are a reflection of the number of user grievances received, action taken, content proactively removed by platforms, etc. Drawing trends from their content moderation efforts is important given that leaked documents have shown that Meta’s platforms have previously not done enough on those counts.

Facebook did not take action against 76 grievances

Out of the 478 grievances, it provided tools to users for resolving issues in 402 cases. “Of the other 64 reports where specialized review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and we took action on 12 reports in total. The remaining 76 reports were reviewed but may not have been actioned due to the reasons explained above,” the report added.

99% proactive action rate against CSAM content on Facebook

On Facebook, Meta took action against 1.8 lakh pieces of content under the category of ‘Child endangerment – nudity and physical abuse’ between February 1 and February 28. It also took action against 6.68 lakh pieces of content that were detected under the category of ‘child endangerment – sexual exploitation’ at a 99.7 proactive rate.

On Instagram, Meta took action against 15,300 pieces contents under the category of ‘Child endangerment – nudity and physical abuse’ between February 1 and February 28. It also took action against 1.67 lakh pieces of content that were detected under the category of ‘child endangerment – sexual exploitation’ at a 96.2% proactive rate.

What is required by the IT Rules 2021?

The IT Rules require social media intermediaries to:

Proactively identify and take down content: This includes content moderation (through automated mechanisms) of posts that are defamatory, obscene, pornographic, paedophilic, invasive of privacy, insulting or harassing on gender, and other types.

This includes content moderation (through automated mechanisms) of posts that are defamatory, obscene, pornographic, paedophilic, invasive of privacy, insulting or harassing on gender, and other types. Publish periodic compliance reports: These reports should be published every month and have details of complaints received, action taken, and “other relevant information”.

These reports should be published every month and have details of complaints received, action taken, and “other relevant information”. Appoint key managerial roles: Significant social media intermediaries (with more than 50 lakh registered users) must appoint a chief compliance officer, nodal contact person, and resident grievance officer, all of whom must be Indian residents and employees of the platform.

Significant social media intermediaries (with more than 50 lakh registered users) must appoint a chief compliance officer, nodal contact person, and resident grievance officer, all of whom must be Indian residents and employees of the platform. Disable content within 36 hours of government order: The Rules also ask intermediaries to provide information for verification of identity or assist any government agency for crime prevention and investigations no later than 72 hours of receiving a lawful order. They also have to preserve records of disabled content for 180 days.

