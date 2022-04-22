wordpress blog stats
TLDR: Instagram, BigBasket, Amazon, Mu Sigma, Elon Musk, internet access, quick commerce

Published

Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s answer to India’s internet access gap

Expanding BharatNet into remote areas, rolling out 5G services, establishing the National Data Centre, and implementing a Cloud Policy were a few suggestions offered up by Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar when asked about the widening disparities faced by Indians looking to access and use the Internet, according to an ET report.

Instagram to play up creator content by adjusting algorithms

The head of Instagram Adam Mosseri revealed that the social media platform is looking to boost its ranking system and better highlight original content from creators, as per an ET report. “We’ve added new ways to tag and improved ranking: Product tags, enhanced tags, ranking for originality,” Mosseri said on Twitter.

BigBasket gets in on instant delivery with BBNow

Tata’s grocery delivery platform BigBasket is upping its bet on the quick commerce sector by offering instant delivery of grocery essentials through BBNow, according to inc42. While its foray into quick commerce was first announced in October last year, what’s new is that BBNow will undertake delivery orders within a 1.5-2.5 km radius for more than 3,000 products, all within a 10-20 minute time range. But these shrinking delivery times have triggered a debate on gig worker protections.

Mu Sigma’s founder buys back company shares from investors

Data analytics firm Mu Sigma’s founder Dhiraj Rajaram has taken back full control of his company after buying out Sequoia Capital and General Atlantic, Moneycontrol reported. Rajaram founded the firm nearly 20 years ago, the report added. The company’s investors are reportedly exiting with at least 3x of what they had put into Mu Sigma.

Social commerce startup GlowRoad bought by Amazon India

Amazon India has acquired India-based GlowRoad, an online platform that not only sells products to customers at wholesale prices but also helps them resell those products on Facebook and WhatsApp, TechCrunch reported. This is part of the e-commerce giant’s social commerce push in key overseas markets like India, the report said.

Former Facebook exec launches guide for regulating online content

In response to tech firms and lobby groups trying to sway US state laws around tech and privacy, Meta’s former head of global policy development Matt Perault has come out with a guide on how lawmakers in these states should approach online content regulations. Speaking to Axios, Perault said that the guide tries to take both Republican and Democratic concerns about online content into consideration seriously.

Google to give European users a button to reject all tracking cookies

According to The Verge, Google is rolling out new options to reject tracking cookies in Europe after its existing dialog boxes attracted million-dollar fines from France’s data protection agency. The Commission Nationale Informatique & Libertés had held that Google’s cookie banners tried to steer users into accepting these cookies by having them go through a slew of menus, thus violating EU data laws.

Musk backs up his offer to buy Twitter with a funding plan

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has told US regulators that he has secured $46.5 billion in funds to buy Twitter Inc, according to an NDTV report. While $33.5 billion of it will come from Musk himself, in the form of equity and margin loans, banks such as Morgan Stanley have reportedly agreed to pitch in another $13 billion in debt.

Philippines scraps SIM card registration law over surveillance fears

Phillipines President Rodrigo Duterte has vetoed the measure seeking the mandatory registration of SIM cards of mobile phone users, CNN said in its report. The proposed law had made it mandatory for users to submit their real names and phone numbers to social media platforms in order to set up accounts. “The President similarly found that certain aspects of state intrusion, or the regulation thereof, have not been duly defined, discussed, or threshed out in the enrolled bill, with regard to social media registration,” acting presidential spokesperson Martin Andanar said.

Compliance reports by social media platforms are unhelpful

Due to the scale of regulatory and technical challenges, transparency reporting under the IT Rules has gotten off to a rocky start.

4 days ago

News

Why can’t we make revenue generating apps? India contributes less than 1% of global in-app revenues

Here are possible reasons why Indians are not generating significant IAP revenues despite our download share crossing 30%.

March 24, 2022

News

The legal anatomy of cryptocurrency regulation in India

This article addresses the legal and practical ambiguities in understanding the complex crypto ecosystem in India.

March 21, 2022
Social Media app icons Social Media app icons

News

An unpopular view on the JPC’s recommendation for social media platforms

It is widely argued that the PDP Bill report seeks to discard the intermediary status of social media platforms but that may not be...

March 15, 2022

News

The Data Protection Bill 2021: A missed health opportunity

Looking at the definition of health data, it is difficult to verify whether health IDs are covered by the Bill.

February 22, 2022

