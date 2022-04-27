I&B Ministry approves three more associations including DIGIPUB

DIGIPUB News India Foundation has been granted approval by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) to function as a self-regulatory body (SRB) for publishers of news and current affairs content as per Rule 12 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, according to a notice uploaded on the ministry’s website.

The self-regulatory body will be headed by former Supreme Court of India judge Madan Lokur along with two other committee members: Swarna Rajagopalan, Founder and Director, Prajnya Trust; and Bezwada Wilson, National Convenor, Safai Karamchari Andolan.

“The process took longer than it should have as there was a reconciliation exercise. The Ministry (MIB) wanted to ensure that those on the DIGIPUB list had registered with the Ministry as per the digital media rules,” DIGIPUB’s Chairperson Dhanya Rajendran told MediaNama.

Rule 12 of the IT Rules stipulates that publishers would have to form an independent body for grievance redressal. The self-regulatory body must be headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court or a High Court. They can also be an eminent person from the field of media, broadcasting, entertainment, child rights, and human rights. The body will not have more than six committee members.

A total of eight bodies have received approval from the MIB since the IT Rules came into effect in May last year. The criteria for granting approval to these bodies continue to remain unclear and the government has made no efforts to reveal them either. It is ironic given that the purported aim of the IT Rules is to bring about transparency and accountability.

Two others granted approval to serve as an SRB

Besides DIGIPUB, the MIB has granted approvals to the Working Journalist Media Council (WJMC) and Digital Media Publishers & News Portal Grievance Council of India.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

What is the composition of these bodies?

The following are WJMC committee members:

Chair: Kumar Saurav, Journalist

Kumar Saurav, Journalist Praveen Govind Jha, Journalist

Vinit Panday, Legal advisor to media houses

Sameer Goyal, Legal advisor to media houses

Gunjan, National President, WJMC

J.P Tripathi, Vice President, WJMC

Here’s a list of Digital Media Publishers & News Portal Grievance Council of India committee members:

Chair: Firdos Mirza, Bombay High Court advocate

Firdos Mirza, Bombay High Court advocate E.Z. Khobragade, IAS (Retd.)

Vinayak Deshpande, Vice-Chancellor, G.H Raisoni University

Dr. Vikas Pathak, Deputy Political Editor, Outlook Magazine

Anand Deshpande, Bombay High Court advocate

Kalyan Kumar, Bombay High Court advocate

Devnath Gandate, Journalist

Why is the government not revealing the criteria to grant approval?

For example, DIGIPUB* had to follow up for months with the ministry. MIB has not even revealed the date on which DIGIPUB first applied for registration. The date of communication is specified in the approval letters of other SRBs. Hence, the missing piece of information in DIGIPUB’s case is interesting.

MediaNama had sent the following questions to Amarendra Singh, Deputy Secretary, Digital Media, MIB, while reporting on the approval granted to another self-regulatory body in March 2022:

What is the process of registering as a self-regulatory body under the IT Rules 2021 with the ministry? How many applications have been approved so far? What is the criteria on which approval is granted by the ministry? How much time does it take on average for the ministry to grant approvals? What are grounds for rejection of the application? How many applications are pending with the ministry?

It did not elicit any response. Moreover, a Right to Information (RTI) request was filed with the digital media division of the MIB. “This Division does not deal with Self Regulating Organisation. Therefore, the desired information is not available,” was the response. A response to another RTI related to self-regulatory bodies pointed to the provisions laid down in the IT Rules for self-regulatory bodies.

The MIB is yet to codify the parameters of the self-regulatory body as there are no clear guidelines on how an organisation can obtain approval. One of the questions which need to be clarified is if the decisions on complaints will be made by the panel of six, or is there a provision for forming sub-committees. MIB should also clarify the tenure of the members and the head of a self-regulatory body.

Which organisations come under each of these SRBs?

The organisations affiliated with DIGIPUB are:

FactChecker eNewsroom India Citizen Matters Mojo Story Azhimukham Anweshanam HW News India Spend Indian Writers Forum G Plus MediaNama Newsclick Newslaundry News Moments Nezine Media Nicobar Times NorthEast Now Ommcom News People’s Archive of Rural India People’s Reporter Satya Hindi Scroll MxMIndia Way2News TIME8 The Sikkim Chronicle The Shudra The Newsrupt The News Minute The India Forum The Cue The Citizen The Better India Suno India SouthLive The Ken The Leaflet The Morning Context The News Mill The Public India Clarion India Dool 360 News FactCrescendo MaxMaharashtra Media News Meter Millat Times True Copy Sakshi Joshi Aajtak Marathi Cobrapost ED Times Asiaville Bar and Bench News East Mojo Media Vigil Freemedia Interactive Pvt Ltd (Faye D’Souza) Inside NorthEast BehindWoods evartha Dastak Live News Akash Banerji (Namb Digital Media) Ajit Anjum Vibes of India

These are the websites associated with the WJMC:

gbn24.com pniindia.com samacharexpress.co newsbharattime.com today24news.in pulse24news.com dtvbharat.com dpknewsindia.com spottv.in voiceofrights.in headlinepost.net vnmtvnews.com bn24live.in pradeshagenda.com bharatatoznews.com Gnanews.in newsonlinelive.tv tniawaaz.in republicnationnews.in kvpbhaarat.in nationagenda.com vardannews.com janjannews.com sks24news.in ajayabharat.com

The following are the organisations under the Digital Media Publishers & News Portal Grievance Council of India:

khabarbat.in bramhawarta.in thevidarbhagazette.com news34.in aatmnirbharkhabar.com publicpanchanama.com dakhalnewsbharat.com policewalaa.com purogamisandesh.in yuvamarathanews.com politicsspeciallive.com varhaddoot.com mybhuminews.com suryamarathinews.com chandradhun.com indiadastaknewstv.com loktantrakiawaaz.co.in chandrapurvarta.in vidarbhaathawadi.in adharnewsnetwork.com mh34updatenews.com impact24news.com abhivrutta.com khabarbatchikhalichi.com mbnews24taas.in bhumiputrachihak.com wazir.org.in chandrapurkranti.in mahadarpannews.com rashtrahitnews.in purogamiekta.in safarkikhabar.com chandrapurexpress.in lokwachaknews.com Rokhthok.com maharashtra24marathi.in jwalasamachar.in hasariduniya.com aamchavidarbha.com janlakshya.com khabardarmaharashtra.com kasamadetimes.in pratikarnews.com chandabusiness.in vadgaonnews.in pmdigitalnews.in marathienewsnetwork.com globalmaharashtranews.com exposedbylimeshkumar.com vruttwani.com theonlinereporter.com vansamachar.in crimetapasdiary.in lokbatmidar.com vidarbhawatan.com dincharyanews.in lokdarshan.in thegdv.com godavaritimes.live vidarbhakrantinews.com dedhakkaexpress.com patrakarsna4.com thechandrapurtimes.com Gondwanadarpan.com Publicsamachar.in policepatrakar.in bsrnews24.com shivshaktitimesnews.com politicaltadka.com whnews.in ibmtv9.in crimeoperation.com

Which SRBs have been approved by MIB?

There were five SRBs that were approved before April 2022:

Web Journalists’ Standards Authority

News Broadcasters Federation-Professional News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBF-PNBSA)

Digital Publisher Content Grievances Council affiliated to the IAMAI

Indian Digital Publishers Content Grievance Council (IDPCGC)

Media9 Digital Foundation

*Disclaimer: MediaNama is a member of the DIGIPUB News Media Foundation.

What will be the future of platform regulation in India?

Do you want to keep track of platform regulation in India but don’t have the time? Relying on scattered content from across the web makes it feel harder than it needs to be.

Subscribe to MediaNama and get crisp, timely updates on tech policy developments in India and across the world.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Subscribe to MediaNama here and post your comment.