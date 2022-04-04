wordpress blog stats
Google received 3,000 fewer user complaints in February 2022, compliance report shows

The complaints continued to focus on copyright violations as seen in previous months.

Published

Google recorded a total of 30,065 complaints in February 2022, bucking the trend of increasing complaints by registering fewer than 3,000 complaints compared to January 2022 (33,995 complaints), according to a compliance report published by the company. The tech giant, being a significant social media intermediary, has published monthly reports under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

The February figure reflects the total number of complaints received from individual Indian users. “These complaints relate to third-party content that is believed to violate local laws or personal rights on Google’s SSMI platforms,” Google explained.

A majority of these complaints (96.1%) are related to copyright issues. Moreover, the company also receives requests alleging trademark violation (297 complaints) and defamation (197 complaints), among other things.  The report does not include requests made by the government.

Source: Google

The compliance reports are an indicator of how major social media companies deal with user complaints. They shed light on issues plaguing an average user and the action taken by the platform to address these issues.

Removal actions taken by Google

Google took action against 93,067 items based on the complaints received by it. The company explained that a URL in a single complaint is considered an individual “item” so a single complaint may highlight multiple URLs. This is why the action taken by the company is thrice the number of total complaints.

Source: Google

Given that there was a drop in the number of complaints, there was subsequently a drop of 11% in Google’s removal actions compared to January 2022 (1,04,285 complaints). Interestingly, the month of January had witnessed a modest increase of 11% removal action over December 2021. The company removed 94,171 items in December 2021; it was a 50% increase compared to November 2021 (61,114 items).

Google’s automated detection removes over 3 lakh content pieces

Google also has an automated mechanism in place which detects harmful content online and removes it from its platforms. Automated detection processes prevent the dissemination of harmful content such as child sexual abuse material and violent extremist content, the company said in its compliance report.

Google’s automated processes detected 3,38,938 items online for removal in February 2022. It is a considerable drop from January 2022 which saw action taken against 4,01,374 items. The company did not explain the reasons behind this decrease. Google can terminate a user’s access to Google services under these removal actions.

The company uses the following datasets for automated detection —

  • Location data of the sender or creator of the content
  • Location of account creation
  • IP addresses at the time of video upload
  • User phone numbers

I cover several beats such as Crypto, Telecom, and OTT at MediaNama.

