TLDR: RBI, Amazon, Flipkart, Dogecoin, Starlink, digital lending, non-personal data

Govt to unveil non-personal data framework in 10 days: IT Minister

A framework comprising the use of non-personal data will be released by the government within ten days, Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed in his remarks at a recent conference. The government is also planning to rope in industry players to create public digital platforms for providing better service to people, he added.

EU-India look to tackle key global trade and technology issues

The European Union and Indian government agreed to set up a ‘Trade and Technology Council’ that is expected to address challenges faced by both partners at the nexus of trade, technology, and security, according to an ET report. The announcement was made following bilateral talks held between PM Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on April 25.

RBI consults industry bodies on digital lending guidelines

In order to finalise its proposed guidelines on digital lending, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has initiated consultations with the Digital Lenders Association of India (DLAI), the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE), and others, Moneycontrol reported. But these discussions are expected to go on for another few weeks, the report added.

Ministry exploring how to monetise company database

According to Mint, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs is looking at the possibility of selling data pertaining to firms operating in India as part of its revamp of the MAC21 portal. This data is likely to be available in user-friendly formats with more value and accuracy than the data that’s provided by third-party aggregators, the report added.

Amazon, Flipkart attend workshop held by MP Cyber Police

Representatives of e-commerce platforms, payment gateways, and payment wallet companies attended a workshop focused on eliciting quick responses from intermediaries regarding the distribution of fake loans, sale of narcotics and illegal weapons online, and other cyber crimes, as per The Pioneer. The workshop was organised by the cyber crime unit of Madhya Pradesh Police in Bhopal. Myntra, MakeMyTrip, Alibaba, PhonePe, Paytm, PayU, CRED, and Zomato were some of the other attendees.

Dogecoin transferred without active internet connection

Around 4.2069 of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin was transferred via low-cost radio technology with the help of Starlink satellites and Dogecoin protocols, BusinessToday said in its report. However, Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency to be transferred without using the internet.

