India’s E-Commerce Rules to also focus on algorithms

The Indian government is set to revise the e-commerce rules (first published in 2020) to include amendments pertaining to “algorithmic fairness”, The Hindu reported. The Department of Consumer Affairs is looking to nullify the advantage provided by marketplaces to entities wholly or partially owned by them, the report added.

Dear Ola/Uber. Rs.350 one minute, 680 the next & 970 in a couple more mins & back to Rs.310 in 5 minutes. How are consumers to trust your algorithm’s fairness? It is designed to make the consumer in a hurry pay disproportionately. And no, this has nothing to do with free markets. — Subrahmanyam KVJ (@SuB8u) April 19, 2022

Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh told The Hindu that the department was focusing on “transparency” and “fairness” as they were key to protecting consumer rights in a digital economy. This would be the second time that the government is amending these rules.

“Nothing should be concealed from the end-user, and to begin with the algorithm that dictates the search result, choice should also be explained to them. The consumer has the right to know why a product of a certain firm always comes at the very top of the tally during a search and why a product is pushed down,” Singh was quoted as saying.

Many major e-commerce companies rely on algorithms to facilitate transactions on their marketplaces, triggering the need for accountability. The alleged dominance of these companies has led to several complaints from aggrieved consumers, traders, and associations against widespread cheating and unfair trade practices plaguing the e-commerce ecosystem.

A look at India’s E-Commerce Rules 2021

The consumer affairs ministry first came out with the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules in July 2020. The Rules saw a spate of proposed amendments in 2021 to address issues like abuse of FDI regulations, the establishment of a grievance redressal mechanism, new display and labelling criteria for foreign goods, prohibition of flash sales, and data protection for customers, among other things. Here are some of the amendments, briefly explained:

Abuse of FDI regulations

The draft rules laid down the following measures in order to address issues of FDI violations:

Related parties and associated enterprises: The ministry sought to plug loopholes by attempting to define relationships that determine if two companies are affiliated with each other. The amendments contain definitions of terms like related parties and associated enterprises who: Cannot be sellers: None of the platform’s related parties and associated enterprises should be enlisted as sellers for sale to consumers directly. Cannot receive unfair advantage: Information collected by the platform cannot be used to give an unfair advantage to its related parties and associated enterprises. Cannot do what the platform cannot do: Platforms must ensure that nothing is done by related parties or associated enterprises which the e-commerce entity cannot do itself.

The ministry sought to plug loopholes by attempting to define relationships that determine if two companies are affiliated with each other. The amendments contain definitions of terms like related parties and associated enterprises who: Cannot sell to sellers on platforms: No marketplace e-commerce entity will be allowed to sell goods or services to any person who is registered as a seller on its platform.

No marketplace e-commerce entity will be allowed to sell goods or services to any person who is registered as a seller on its platform. Cannot advertise a body of sellers: A marketplace platform is not allowed to advertise a body of sellers for the purpose of subsidising a sale on its platform.

A marketplace platform is not allowed to advertise a body of sellers for the purpose of subsidising a sale on its platform. Platform brand name cannot be used to promote products: Marketplace e-commerce platforms cannot use their name or brand for the promotion of goods or services on their platform in a way that suggests that such goods or services are associated with the platform.

Marketplace e-commerce platforms cannot use their name or brand for the promotion of goods or services on their platform in a way that suggests that such goods or services are associated with the platform. Cannot use sales information to improve the sale of own products: Marketplace e-commerce platforms cannot use information collected by them to help in sales of goods bearing a brand or name which is common with that of the platform.

Labelling and display of products

New labelling and display criteria for imported goods: Earlier the rules required e-commerce platforms to mention the name and details of the importer for all imported goods and services. Now, platforms must: identify goods based on their country of origin and display this at the pre-purchase stage provide a filter mechanism to display goods based on country of origin suggest alternatives to foreign products to ensure a fair opportunity for domestic goods provide a fair ranking for goods in a way that does not discriminate against domestic goods and sellers

Earlier the rules required e-commerce platforms to mention the name and details of the importer for all imported goods and services. Now, platforms must: Additional data disclosure for cross-selling: The draft rules define cross-selling as the “sale of goods or services which are related, adjacent or complementary to a purchase made by a consumer at a time from any e-commerce entity with an intent to maximise the revenue of such e-commerce entity.” It requires the e-commerce entity to prominently display the following information in case it is cross-selling: name of the entity providing data for cross-selling data of such entity used for cross-selling

The draft rules define cross-selling as the “sale of goods or services which are related, adjacent or complementary to a purchase made by a consumer at a time from any e-commerce entity with an intent to maximise the revenue of such e-commerce entity.” It requires the e-commerce entity to prominently display the following information in case it is cross-selling: No manipulation of search results: E-commerce platforms cannot mislead users by manipulating search results or search indexes.

Abuse of market power

Flash sales not allowed: The draft rules prohibit flash sales, which are defined as sales “organised by an e-commerce entity at significantly reduced prices, high discounts or any other such promotions or attractive offers for a predetermined period of time on selective goods and services or otherwise with an intent to draw a large number of consumers” provided that such sales are organised “with an intent to enable only a specified seller or group of sellers managed by such entity to sell goods or services on its platform.” This would potentially disallow Amazon from running its Prime Day sales or lightning deals and Flipkart from running its Big Billion Days.

The draft rules prohibit flash sales, which are defined as sales “organised by an e-commerce entity at significantly reduced prices, high discounts or any other such promotions or attractive offers for a predetermined period of time on selective goods and services or otherwise with an intent to draw a large number of consumers” provided that such sales are organised “with an intent to enable only a specified seller or group of sellers managed by such entity to sell goods or services on its platform.” This would potentially disallow Amazon from running its Prime Day sales or lightning deals and Flipkart from running its Big Billion Days. Should not abuse dominant position: An e-commerce entity with a dominant position in any market should not abuse this position. The abuse of position is determined by Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2002.

Grievance redressal mechanism

Akin to the grievance redressal mechanism established in the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021 that apply to social media intermediaries, the proposed changes to E-Commerce Rules will require platforms to appoint employees who are Indian residents to the following roles:

Chief Compliance Officer: They will be responsible for ensuring the platform’s compliance with the rules and can be held liable for failure to do so.

They will be responsible for ensuring the platform’s compliance with the rules and can be held liable for failure to do so. Nodal contact person: They will ensure smooth and round-the-clock coordination with law enforcement agencies.

They will ensure smooth and round-the-clock coordination with law enforcement agencies. Resident Grievance Officer: Their name and contact details will be prominently published on the platform. They will take complaints from users and relevant government or court authorities. The rules already require the grievance officer to acknowledge any complaint within 48 hours and address them within a month.

It remains to be seen whether the revised draft will retain all these amendments as is or the government will tweak them further. It is unclear if the new provision about algorithms will be a part of the final amendments or a new draft will be released for consultations. The ministry is likely to commence consultations with stakeholders for the revised draft next week, according to industry sources.

How did various stakeholders react to the 2021 amendments?

Several stakeholders had expressed concerns when the amendments were released in 2021. Amazon and Tata warned government officials that the proposed amendments would have a major impact on their business models, according to a Reuters report. Amazon argued then that the proposed rules will hurt small businesses on its platform that are already suffering from the impact of COVID-19.

Several industry bodies like FICCI, CII, Assocham, and IAMAI flagged issues around the “related-party clause” and the clause that prevents platforms from selling private label products, Economic Times reported.

The definition of “related party” has been made “so broad that it could make even a logistics player servicing an online order a related party”, the report cited a source as saying. The industry bodies also requested the government to move data-related provisions to the upcoming Personal Data Protection Bill and remove them from the e-commerce regulations.

NITI Aayog also reportedly objected to the proposed amendments stating that several provisions did not fall under the jurisdiction of the ministry and should be reconsidered. It indicated that there were differences within the government regarding the policy in its current form.

On the other hand, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which has been one of the most staunch critics of e-commerce giants, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to ensure that the draft rules don’t get diluted. CAIT was also against the extension of the deadline for submitting comments.

In the wake of expected pressure tactics of foreign funded E-commerce companies against the draft of “E-Commerce Rules under Consumer Protection Act”, @CAITIndia has today written to PM Shri @narendramodi urging him to ensure that no dilution is made in the rules.@PiyushGoyal pic.twitter.com/55ex9vthmq — Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) (@CAITIndia) June 27, 2021

