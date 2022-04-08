TLDR: CoWIN offers to fix more blunders, Ashneer Grover wants BharatPe CEO to apologise, and first tweet NFT up for grabs

CoWIN portal allows correction of errors in vaccination dates

An Indian vaccine beneficiary can now request that the vaccination date on their COVID inoculation certificate be altered using the CoWIN portal in an instance of an error, The Hindu reported. This is in addition to an existing feature of the portal that let beneficiaries request to fix unintentional errors on their certificates like name, birth year, and gender.

Ashneer Grover writes to BharatPe board, demands an apology from CEO

Ashneer Grover, founder and ex-MD of BharatPe, has penned a letter to the board of directors, requesting an apology from CEO Suhail Sameer for comments made on LinkedIn against his sister Ashima Grover, Moneycontrol reported. He also called for Sameer’s resignation in the letter.

Grover stated that if BharatPe’s board and CEO fail to issue a formal apology, his sister and he may file a criminal defamation lawsuit against them. This follows an exchange of words on a LinkedIn post by a BharatPe employee who claimed that he and other employees were not paid for the month of March, prompting Grover and his sister to respond. Sameer reacted to one of Ashima Grover’s statements by claiming that her brother took all the money and that they had very little money left to pay salaries.

BSE Tech approved by SEBI to function as a KYC registration agency

Capital markets regulator SEBI has granted BSE Technologies, a subsidiary of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), permission to function as a KYC registration agency, according to a Mint report.

TRAI does away with USSD fee for mobile banking

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) dismissed telecom operators’ complaints and reduced charges for mobile banking and payment services based on unstructured supplemental service data (USSD) from 50 paise per session to zero, as per TNIE.

TRAI said that it was done in the interest of digital financial inclusion and safeguarding regular feature phone consumers. The Telecommunication Tariff (68th Amendment) Order, 2022, has been amended to reflect this development, the report revealed.

NCPI shuns media reports, says no crypto purchases using UPI

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) stated that they are not aware of any virtual digital asset exchanges that use the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for transactions. This comment came after news broke that UPI might be used to buy cryptocurrency, Mint reported.

Tata Group unveils super app Tata Neu

The Tata Group has officially launched Tata Neu, a super app aimed at reshaping businesses for the digital age, Moneycontrol reported. Users will be able to access services from over a dozen of the group’s consumer brands in fashion, money, electronics, grocery, hotels, health, tech, and travel through the app. It will be available on the Tata Digital website, as well as on Android and iOS, the report stated.

Jack Dorsey’s first tweet re-listed at $48 million on NFT marketplace

Jack Dorsey’s first-ever tweet, which was sold as a NFT to the CEO of Malaysian blockchain service Bridge Oracle Sina Estavi for $2.9 million (roughly Rs. 22 crore) at an auction in March 2021, is now being offered for nearly $48 million (roughly Rs. 360 crore) on NFT marketplace OpenSea, roughly 16 times what the owner paid for it over a year ago, as per The Indian Express.

Twitter removing deleted tweet embeds from the web

Twitter has modified how it handles embedded tweets that were removed after the fact, leaving gaps all over the internet, according to TechCrunch. Previously, the text content of a deleted tweet embedded in a web page would remain visible. Now, the text has vanished, leaving only a blank area. Many developers and open web activists are outraged that Twitter is changing web pages with deleted embedded tweets by obscuring the content with JavaScript, TechCrunch said.

US SEC probes Amazon’s handling of seller data for private labels

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating how Amazon handled employee disclosures about the company’s exploitation of data from third-party merchants to bolster its own private-label business, NDTV revealed. The enforcement section of the federal regulator has requested for emails and interactions from several senior Amazon officials.

Meta looks to issue virtual coins and social tokens

Meta will issue virtual currencies known as ‘Zuck Bucks,’ which will apparently not be on the blockchain and will be used to enhance creator rewards and financial services across its many platforms, Reuters reported.

