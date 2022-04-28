wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

CCI raids top Amazon, Flipkart sellers as part of antitrust probe: Report

Both platforms stand accused of doling out preferential treatment to few sellers.

Published

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on April 28 conducted raids in Delhi and Bengaluru against top sellers on Amazon and Flipkart in relation to its anti-trust investigation, Reuters reported. The two Amazon sellers that were raided are Cloudtail and Appario, but there is no information on the Flipkart sellers that were targeted, the report said.

“This is a significant development as generally CCI doesn’t do searches in non-cartel cases,” a former CCI official told Reuters.

Cloudtail and Appario are the two largest sellers on Amazon India and the e-commerce company has a stake in both of them. As a result, both the sellers have been at the centre of many accusations levied against Amazon. Cloudtail, however, is set to wind down by the end of May.

Why is CCI raiding Amazon, Flipkart sellers?

CCI initiated a probe into the multiple allegations against Amazon and Flipkart in January 2020. Although the investigation was immediately put on hold for over a year and a half due to legal challenges by the two platforms, the Supreme Court in August last year allowed CCI to resume the investigation, following which the antitrust watchdog said that it will expedite proceedings.

CCI’s probe against Amazon and Flipkart is to look at four alleged violations:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
  1. Exclusive launch of mobile phones
  2. Promoting preferred sellers on their websites
  3. Deep discounting practices
  4. Prioritising some seller listings over others

CCI had initiated the probe following a complaint filed by the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh (DVM), a group of MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) smartphone traders. DVM had alleged that Amazon has certain agreements with selected sellers like Cloudtail and Appario and that it gives these sellers unfair preferential treatment over others. Since then, multiple other retailer bodies like Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM), and All India Online Vendors Association (AIOVA) have also repeatedly accused Amazon and Flipkart of engaging in preferential treatment to select sellers as well as other anti-competitive practices.

A Reuters investigation revealed in February last year that Cloudtail and Appario account for nearly 35 percent of the sales on Amazon, and in total, 35 of Amazon’s more than 4,00,000 sellers in India accounted for two-thirds of the sales on the platform.

The investigation, which was based on internal documents of the e-commerce company, also revealed that Cloudtail was referred to as “SM” or “Special Merchant,” despite Amazon publically claiming that Cloudtail receives the same privileges as the other sellers on the platform.

“The internal Amazon documents contradict those claims, revealing how the e-commerce giant has helped a small number of sellers prosper, giving them discounted fees and helping one cut special deals with big tech manufacturers such as Apple Inc. The documents also show that the company has exercised significant control over the inventory of some of the biggest sellers on Amazon.in.” — Reuters February 2021 report

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Compliance reports by social media platforms are unhelpful

Due to the scale of regulatory and technical challenges, transparency reporting under the IT Rules has gotten off to a rocky start.

April 18, 2022

News

Why can’t we make revenue generating apps? India contributes less than 1% of global in-app revenues

Here are possible reasons why Indians are not generating significant IAP revenues despite our download share crossing 30%.

March 24, 2022

News

The legal anatomy of cryptocurrency regulation in India

This article addresses the legal and practical ambiguities in understanding the complex crypto ecosystem in India.

March 21, 2022
Social Media app icons Social Media app icons

News

An unpopular view on the JPC’s recommendation for social media platforms

It is widely argued that the PDP Bill report seeks to discard the intermediary status of social media platforms but that may not be...

March 15, 2022

News

The Data Protection Bill 2021: A missed health opportunity

Looking at the definition of health data, it is difficult to verify whether health IDs are covered by the Bill.

February 22, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ