TLDR: CCI finds Google Play Store billing unfair to others, ShareChat received 5.6 million user grievances, and WhatsApp restricts forwarded messages

Google unfairly blocking rival payments on Play Store: CCI

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has found that Google’s Play store billing model discriminates against app developers, Bloomberg reported. Previously, India’s antitrust watchdog had also labelled Google’s invoicing mechanism for app developers as “unfair and discriminatory” as per the report.

ShareChat received 5.6 million user grievances

In February 2022, ShareChat got a total of 56,812,213 user complaints. While most user grievances fell under the unspecified category, around 27 percent of them were regarding abusive language, according to Inc42. Moreover, ShareChat received 11 requests from law enforcement entities to remove user content.

Crypto trading volumes in India decrease as tax comes into effect

India’s new law to tax digital assets went into effect on April 1, resulting in a decline in cryptocurrency trading in India, according to a Mint report citing Bitcoin.com.

UPI surpasses the 500-crore mark in volume for March

The widely-adopted Unified Payments Interface (UPI) passed the 500-crore volume barrier and was on the verge of passing the 10-lakh crore value record in March, according to The Hindu. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data revealed that UPI completed 540.56 crore payments worth Rs 9,60,581.66 crores last month.

Koo plans to offer voluntary ‘identifying tick’ to all users

Koo intends to launch an ‘identity tick’ option voluntarily for all of its users as the indigenous microblogging platform looks to widen its verification programme beyond the present yellow label granted to prominent accounts, Mint reported.

WhatsApp restricts forwarded messages to reduce spam

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for iOS and Android users to prevent spam messages from circulating in groups. This new feature would limit forwarding to only one WhatsApp group, Mint said in its report.

IT firms welcome end of double taxation issue with Australia

India and Australia have signed an Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) to virtually double bilateral trade to $45-$50 billion in the next five years, as per an ET report. The trade deal has been well received by Indian IT firms like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro because it eliminates tax provisions that has cost the IT industry nearly $1billion in the past decade.

Nepal launches RuPay payment Card, fourth country to do so

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba jointly launched the Indian electronic payment system in the Himalayan nation, making Nepal the fourth foreign country to do so, Inc42 confirmed. Bhutan, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates are the other three nations that accept the RuPay card.

Bank of Maharashtra developing a policy for fintech startups

The Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has decided to create a fintech start-up policy to boost the growth of the digital banking sector, The Hindu reported. The bank’s board of directors made a conscious choice to develop a fintech start-up strategy in collaboration with renowned IT experts and end-users.

Infosys shutting operations in Russia: Report

Infosys is closing its operation in Russia after the criticism levelled at UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak over his wife Akshata Murty’s investment in Infosys, BBC reported. The company was “seeking to locate substitute employment abroad for personnel working in Moscow. Infosys is the first Indian IT firm to leave the Russian market, the report said.

EU antitrust regulators probing Microsoft’s cloud business

EU antitrust officials are questioning Microsoft’s competitors and customers about its cloud business and licencing relationships, a step that may lead to a formal probe and increased scrutiny of the US software giant, as per Reuters.

In the preceding decade, the European Commission fined Microsoft a total of EUR 1.6 billion (approximately Rs. 13431.2700 crores) for breaking EU antitrust regulations and failing to comply with its order to stop anticompetitive conduct.

Russian delivery app Yandex Food faces data leak

The delivery locations, phone numbers, identities, and delivery instructions of persons affiliated with Russia’s secret police were disclosed in a large data dump from Russian food delivery service Yandex Food, according to The Verge.

The data leak was initially revealed by Yandex Food on March 1, with the company blaming it on “dishonest conduct” by one of its workers and stressing that it did not contain consumers’ login information. Roskomnadzor, Russia’s communications regulator, has threatened to punish the corporation with a fine of 100,000 rubles (USD 1,166) for the leak which exposed the data of roughly 58,000 subscribers, according to Reuters.

