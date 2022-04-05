wordpress blog stats
Announcing MediaNama’s New And Improved Daily Newsletter

Published

At MediaNama, we’re always trying to figure out how best to serve our readers and help you understand and navigate India’s tech policy ecosystem.

We’ve rebuilt MediaNama’s daily newsletter keeping that goal in mind. With our new and improved daily newsletter delivered to your inbox at the start of the workday, you can stay on top of tech policy in India, one day at a time.

What’s new in MediaNama Daily Newsletter:

  • Free read of the day: A lot of our public interest reporting is free to read and disseminate. Our newsletter will introduce you to such stories as they happen.
  • At-a-glance news updates: MediaNama’s daily newsletter will also include quick updates about notable developments in tech policy. Subscribers can dive deeper into those stories on the website.
  • Event Announcements: MediaNama’s events bring together industry experts and policymakers in tech policy to facilitate smart, informed conversations. Our daily newsletter will include announcements for such events, which are typically open to all.

Why can’t we make revenue generating apps? India contributes less than 1% of global in-app revenues

Here are possible reasons why Indians are not generating significant IAP revenues despite our download share crossing 30%.

March 24, 2022

The legal anatomy of cryptocurrency regulation in India

This article addresses the legal and practical ambiguities in understanding the complex crypto ecosystem in India.

March 21, 2022
Social Media app icons Social Media app icons

An unpopular view on the JPC’s recommendation for social media platforms

It is widely argued that the PDP Bill report seeks to discard the intermediary status of social media platforms but that may not be...

March 15, 2022

The Data Protection Bill 2021: A missed health opportunity

Looking at the definition of health data, it is difficult to verify whether health IDs are covered by the Bill.

February 22, 2022

Brazil joins the Convention on Cybercrime: How will it impact other BRICS countries?

The accession to the Convention brings many advantages, but it could complicate the Brazilian stance at the BRICS and UN levels.

February 21, 2022

