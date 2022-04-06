TLDR: Bombay HC orders Alibaba’s accounts restored, Binance recruits for Web 3.0, and Elon Musk joins Twitter Board

Alibaba gets relief from Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court (HC) has ordered the state to unfreeze the accounts of two of Alibaba’s enterprises in connection with a cheating case, according to an Inc42 report. Alibaba Cloud (India) and Alibaba E-Commerce India are two of these firms. The decision came weeks after Alibaba moved the Supreme Court of India seeking relief in the case.

Meta intends to broaden scope of WhatsApp chatbot in India

The Meta Business Coach tool on WhatsApp used by owners of small and medium-sized companies (SMBs) in India will be expanded in terms of its reach, ET reported. This expansion will take place over the coming months.

Over the past few months, almost 1,50,000 small business owners in India have used the automated chatbot dedicated to imparting digital skills and tools to SMBs, according to the company.

Binance fills CTO and Product Head positions with Web 3.0 in mind

Binance has appointed Microsoft’s Rohit Wad and Agoda’s Mayur Kamat as the company’s CTO and Head of Product, respectively. The crypto exchange is rushing to be one of the first Web 3.0 adopters, so it’s bolstering its team with seasoned industry veterans, NDTV confirmed.

Meesho to merge grocery division with its main app

Meesho is merging its grocery business Farmiso within its main application by the first week of May. Farmiso will become Meesho Superstore, allowing businesses to benefit from synergies in customer acquisition, technology, and manpower, according to an Inc42 report.

Gaming startup Bombay Play raises $7 million

Bombay Play, a Bengaluru-based hypersocial gaming firm, has secured $7 million in a Series A funding round headed by Kalaari Capital, with participation from Winzo, AdvantEdge VC, and AMEA Ventures, an Inc42 report revealed.

Bombay Play plans to utilise the new funds to expand its existing hypersocial gaming products, as well as fund new initiatives and invest in category innovation, the report said.

Elon Musk joins Twitter Board day after acquiring 9.2% shares



Tesla CEO Elon Musk was named to the board of Twitter, just a day after disclosing that he had purchased a 9.2% share in the firm, as per TheIndianExpress. Musk has long been a prominent Twitter user, and he recently polled his over 80 million followers on the platform’s free speech policies. After the announcement, Twitter’s stock jumped more than 25% in premarket trade. The purchase comes only days after Musk announced that he was “considering” creating a new social media platform.

Jack Dorsey claims “partial” responsibility for the current state of Internet

Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter, said that the concentrated discovery and identification of enterprises has ruined the internet and that he is partly responsible for its current status, Mint reported.

‘Union’ censored in Amazon’s chat app for workers

Amazon’s proposed internal messaging app banned phrases like union, slave labour, grievance, living wage, prison, plantation, and restrooms that may make it seem negative or tied to the unions, bolstering the company’s reputation for having a hostile work environment, as per TheIntercept.

The proposed employee chat app features a filter that identified terms that many have come to identify with Amazon’s working conditions as a result of years of negative press about the corporation.

AMD to acquire Cloud Startup Pensando for $1.9 billion

Chip Giant AMD intends to acquire cloud startup Pensando for approximately $1.9 billion to enhance its data centre products and capitalise on rising demand from the cloud and corporate sectors, a TechCrunch report said.

UK Royal Mint to design NFT

The Treasury Minister of the United Kingdom has directed the Royal Mint to design an NFT as “an icon of Her Majesty’s Treasury’s forward-looking attitude” to cryptocurrencies and blockchains, according to TheVerge.

