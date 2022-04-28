wordpress blog stats
TLDR: Airtel, WhatsApp, Twitter, QAnon, CarDekho, bitcoin, legal tender, fintech

Published

Airtel grabs minority stake in cloud networking solutions firm

Bharti Airtel has become a minority shareholder (7 percent stake) in cloud-based networking solutions provider Cnergee Technologies, according to The Hindu. The move is part of the telco’s attempts to ramp up its Network as a Service (NaaS) offering to Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) who are looking to accelerate their shift to cloud-based applications.

Online fraud worth Rs 3,000 crores uncovered by UP Police

UP Police’s Cyber Cell has arrested one person who is allegedly part of a gang that defrauded people in the guise of securing part-time jobs for them and doubling their investment returns, a PTI report revealed. Victims were asked to transfer the amounts through UPI IDs to crypto wallets controlled from China, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam, the report added.

Nirmala Sitharaman talks up fintech to Silicon Valley investors

Financial technology (fintech) represents a unique opportunity for sustainable and inclusive growth, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while asking Silicon Valley investors to get involved in India’s growth in the financial services and emerging tech sectors. She made these remarks at an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the US Chamber of Commerce’s US-India Business Council (USIBC), according to ET.

I&B Minister vows strict action against fake news, propaganda

“Within or outside the country, those trying to spread this kind of propaganda, fake news, myths and fear, strict action will be taken in future, too. We cannot compromise on country’s security,” Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur was quoted as saying by the Indian Express. Thakur’s statement comes just days after the ministry invoked emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021 to block 16 YouTube channels for spreading disinformation. The total tally of social media accounts blocked by the ministry under the IT Rules nears 100.

Lack of regulations is affecting “legit” real-money gaming platforms

In an interview with the Economic Times, Games24x7 CEO Bhavin Pandya reiterated why India’s gaming sector needs a regulatory structure. “As an industry, we’ll have to address two problems. One, under the guise of games of skill, all kinds of betting and gambling operations are happening…and second, gambling operators internationally are coming in and operating in the market just under the radar through surrogate marketing,” Pandya said.

CarDekho now offers paperless car loans to users

The automobile marketplace unicorn has launched a digital lending platform called Rupyy which will offer instant loans to users for purchasing cars (new and used), two-wheelers, etc., with more financial products to come, Inc42 reported. The loans would be sanctioned to borrowers after KYC verification, e-NACH, and signing an online agreement, the report revealed.

Flipkart alters marketplace policy with a focus on sellers

The Walmart-backed e-commerce company said that it would be shortening its payment cycle from 15 days to 7 days and simplifying its onboarding process in a bid to attract new sellers and retain the existing ones. Flipkart has also rolled out a new advertisement policy under which sellers get guaranteed returns on the money they spend to advertise on the platform, the Economic Times said in its report.

Bitcoin adopted as legal tender by the Central African Republic

The Central African Republic’s lawmakers have adopted a bill that makes bitcoin the legal tender for the country alongside the CFA franc, as per the news agency AFP. El Salvador was the first in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender in September last year. But the cryptocurrency’s market volatility, together with technical glitches and patchy implementation, has spelled trouble for Salvadorans. Will the CAR which is reportedly one of the poorest countries in the world, be able to pull off its bitcoin experiment?

Twitter censors tweets about US docuseries on QAnon movement

Gizmodo has reported that shortly after a docuseries exploring the origins of the QAnon movement in the US was released on HBO Max, director Cullen Hoback tried to publicise the series by paying to boost his own tweet. Instead, he received an email from Twitter’s ad department that stopped him from buying promotions on the social media platform as it allegedly violated its “inappropriate content” policy. Interestingly, ‘Q: Into the Storm’ also sheds light on how Twitter was allegedly used to spread the infamous political conspiracy theory.

WhatsApp dangles cashback rewards for P2P payments

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform has launched a cashback rewards system in an attempt to get more Indian users to make peer-to-peer transfers using its payment service, Reuters reported. The company is also planning a cash back rewards pilot program with merchants, the report added.

Discover more:, , , , , , , , ,
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Compliance reports by social media platforms are unhelpful

Due to the scale of regulatory and technical challenges, transparency reporting under the IT Rules has gotten off to a rocky start.

April 18, 2022

News

Why can’t we make revenue generating apps? India contributes less than 1% of global in-app revenues

Here are possible reasons why Indians are not generating significant IAP revenues despite our download share crossing 30%.

March 24, 2022

News

The legal anatomy of cryptocurrency regulation in India

This article addresses the legal and practical ambiguities in understanding the complex crypto ecosystem in India.

March 21, 2022
Social Media app icons Social Media app icons

News

An unpopular view on the JPC’s recommendation for social media platforms

It is widely argued that the PDP Bill report seeks to discard the intermediary status of social media platforms but that may not be...

March 15, 2022

News

The Data Protection Bill 2021: A missed health opportunity

Looking at the definition of health data, it is difficult to verify whether health IDs are covered by the Bill.

February 22, 2022

