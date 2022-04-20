TLDR: Aadhaar, Future Retail, Flipkart, Amazon, Dream11, IPL, Reliance Jio, Google Wallet

No one should be denied rations for not linking Aadhaar: Orissa HC

The Orissa High Court has directed the state government to remind all District Collectors that no beneficiary should be deprived of rations because of non-linkage of Aadhaar card with their bank account or seeding in the public distribution system (PDS) database, The Hindu reported. Recently, news reports found that rice had not been distributed to 2,000 beneficiaries in Odisha’s Jajpur district under the National Food Security Act, as they hadn’t linked their Aadhaar cards with their bank accounts.

India’s largest lender wants details on Future Retail’s recent moves

According to BloombergQuint, the State Bank of India (SBI) has sought answers from Future Retail after the company’s stores were abruptly taken over by Reliance Industries. “You are requested to advise us what steps have been taken by you to safeguard lenders’ interest in this matter and efforts taken by you to get back the company’s asset taken over by RRPMSL,” SBI wrote in a letter addressed to Rakesh Biyani, managing director at Future Retail.

Flipkart acquires full-stack e-commerce enabler ANS Commerce

D2C SaaS platform ANS Commerce has been bought by the Flipkart Group for an undisclosed amount of money, Economic Times reported. ANS offers various services to online sellers including establishing digital storefronts, marketplace integration, warehousing and facilities maintenance, etc.

Disney Star, Amazon in the fray to acquire IPL broadcast rights

Bloomberg revealed that the auctioning of rights to broadcast the Indian Premier League (IPL) has caught the attention of major players such as Amazon, Disney Star, and Reliance Industries. Others also expected to throw their hat in the ring include fantasy-sports platform Dream11, Zee Entertainment, and Sony Group.

A steep decline in subscription numbers for Reliance Jio

Data from India’s telecom regulator revealed that Reliance Jio saw its subscription numbers drop by more than 3.6 million to 1,166 million subscriptions in February 2022. Interestingly, the number of subscribers of rival Bharti Airtel grew by more than 1.5 million in the same month, according to an inc42 report.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Label-switching VPNs to be set up at 33 railway locations

The installation of multi-protocol label switching (MPLS) virtual private networks (VPNs) will be carried out at 33 locations across the country, the Economic Times said in a report. The project will come at a cost of Rs 11.57 crores, according to a work order that was issued to RailTel, a PSU that has exclusive right of way (ROW) to establish optic fibre networks along railway tracks across the country.

Millions in crypto stolen by hackers who gamed DeFi protocols

Decentralised finance (De-Fi) project Beanstalk Farms lost cryptocurrency worth $180 million to hackers who exploited its majority vote governance system and transferred the assets to their wallets, as per reports. Another DeFi platform BadgerDAO was robbed of $120 million in crypto tokens last year.

Crypto industry lobbies EU for lighter rules

The European Union’s proposed requirement for crypto firms to disclose transaction details has prompted a response from more than 40 crypto business leaders, Reuters reported. The proposals will “put every digital asset owner at risk” by leading to public disclosure of transaction details and wallet addresses, the industry players wrote in a letter addressed to 27 EU finance ministers.

Google looks to bring the Wallet app back

The Google Wallet which was merged with Google Pay in 2018 might be making a return albeit by taking a new form, The Verge revealed. What started out as an NFC payment app may come back as a Google Play Services interface to manage user payment and transit cards, passes, rewards memberships, and more.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.