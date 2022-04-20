wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

TLDR: Aadhaar, Future Retail, Flipkart, Amazon, Dream11, IPL, Reliance Jio, Google Wallet

Published

No one should be denied rations for not linking Aadhaar: Orissa HC

The Orissa High Court has directed the state government to remind all District Collectors that no beneficiary should be deprived of rations because of non-linkage of Aadhaar card with their bank account or seeding in the public distribution system (PDS) database, The Hindu reported. Recently, news reports found that rice had not been distributed to 2,000 beneficiaries in Odisha’s Jajpur district under the National Food Security Act, as they hadn’t linked their Aadhaar cards with their bank accounts.

India’s largest lender wants details on Future Retail’s recent moves

According to BloombergQuint, the State Bank of India (SBI) has sought answers from Future Retail after the company’s stores were abruptly taken over by Reliance Industries. “You are requested to advise us what steps have been taken by you to safeguard lenders’ interest in this matter and efforts taken by you to get back the company’s asset taken over by RRPMSL,” SBI wrote in a letter addressed to Rakesh Biyani, managing director at Future Retail.

Flipkart acquires full-stack e-commerce enabler ANS Commerce

D2C SaaS platform ANS Commerce has been bought by the Flipkart Group for an undisclosed amount of money, Economic Times reported. ANS offers various services to online sellers including establishing digital storefronts, marketplace integration, warehousing and facilities maintenance, etc.

Disney Star, Amazon in the fray to acquire IPL broadcast rights

Bloomberg revealed that the auctioning of rights to broadcast the Indian Premier League (IPL) has caught the attention of major players such as Amazon, Disney Star, and Reliance Industries. Others also expected to throw their hat in the ring include fantasy-sports platform Dream11, Zee Entertainment, and Sony Group.

A steep decline in subscription numbers for Reliance Jio

Data from India’s telecom regulator revealed that Reliance Jio saw its subscription numbers drop by more than 3.6 million to 1,166 million subscriptions in February 2022. Interestingly, the number of subscribers of rival Bharti Airtel grew by more than 1.5 million in the same month, according to an inc42 report. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Label-switching VPNs to be set up at 33 railway locations

The installation of multi-protocol label switching (MPLS) virtual private networks (VPNs) will be carried out at 33 locations across the country, the Economic Times said in a report. The project will come at a cost of Rs 11.57 crores, according to a work order that was issued to RailTel, a PSU that has exclusive right of way (ROW) to establish optic fibre networks along railway tracks across the country.

Millions in crypto stolen by hackers who gamed DeFi protocols

Decentralised finance (De-Fi) project Beanstalk Farms lost cryptocurrency worth $180 million to hackers who exploited its majority vote governance system and transferred the assets to their wallets, as per reports. Another DeFi platform BadgerDAO was robbed of $120 million in crypto tokens last year.

Crypto industry lobbies EU for lighter rules

The European Union’s proposed requirement for crypto firms to disclose transaction details has prompted a response from more than 40 crypto business leaders, Reuters reported. The proposals will “put every digital asset owner at risk” by leading to public disclosure of transaction details and wallet addresses, the industry players wrote in a letter addressed to 27 EU finance ministers.

Google looks to bring the Wallet app back

The Google Wallet which was merged with Google Pay in 2018 might be making a return albeit by taking a new form, The Verge revealed. What started out as an NFC payment app may come back as a Google Play Services interface to manage user payment and transit cards, passes, rewards memberships, and more.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Compliance reports by social media platforms are unhelpful

Due to the scale of regulatory and technical challenges, transparency reporting under the IT Rules has gotten off to a rocky start.

2 days ago

News

Why can’t we make revenue generating apps? India contributes less than 1% of global in-app revenues

Here are possible reasons why Indians are not generating significant IAP revenues despite our download share crossing 30%.

March 24, 2022

News

The legal anatomy of cryptocurrency regulation in India

This article addresses the legal and practical ambiguities in understanding the complex crypto ecosystem in India.

March 21, 2022
Social Media app icons Social Media app icons

News

An unpopular view on the JPC’s recommendation for social media platforms

It is widely argued that the PDP Bill report seeks to discard the intermediary status of social media platforms but that may not be...

March 15, 2022

News

The Data Protection Bill 2021: A missed health opportunity

Looking at the definition of health data, it is difficult to verify whether health IDs are covered by the Bill.

February 22, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ