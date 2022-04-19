What a UP man was able to do by cloning Aadhaar-linked fingerprints

The Azamgarh Police in Uttar Pradesh has arrested Ahagir Sheikh for allegedly cloning the fingerprints of 165 people and fraudulently transferring around Rs 15-20 lakhs from their accounts through the Aadhaar-enabled Payment System (AEPS), according to a press release. Sheikh was running a Customer Service Point centre in the area, Superintendent of Azamgarh Police Anurag Arya revealed.

The arrest was made after Ghaffar Khan, a resident of Mehajpur in Azamgarh, informed the police that an unknown person had withdrawn around Rs 2 lakhs from his Baroda UP Gramin Bank by authorising the transaction with a fake thumbprint linked to an Aadhaar card, a press release by Azamgarh Police said in Hindi.

The incident raises questions on the perceived ‘infallibility’ of Aadhaar and the government’s move to link the Unique ID with the electoral rolls of the country in an attempt to weed out duplicate voters.

How were the fingerprints cloned?

After Sheikh was taken into custody and subjected to police interrogation, he reportedly confessed to the crime and said that Ajit Singh, a resident of Robertsganj in the Sonebhadra district of UP, had taught him how to clone people’s fingerprints.

When people visited his customer care center, Sheikh used to first take the impression of their thumb along with the details of their Aadhaar card

Then, the thumb impression was transferred to butter paper

Rubber or polymer was placed on the butter paper

The thumbprint-laden rubber was placed on a fingerprint authorising machine; thus, creating a cloned version of a citizen’s fingerprint

With the help of a fake AEPS banking ID, Sheikh allegedly withdrew money from the bank accounts linked to victims’ Aadhaar cards

What was recovered from the accused:

Laptop and charger

Polymer chemical (for preparing Finger Print)

Biometric scanner

209 formed finger clones

Fingerprint pad

Butter Paper

Glass Plate Polymer

Mobile Phone

Aadhar Card and Pan Card

What is AEPS?

AEPS is a financial inclusion product developed by the NPCI which allows cash withdrawal, deposit, and funds transfer at POS (Micro ATM) through a business correspondent of any bank after Aadhaar authentication. The only inputs required for a customer to carry out a transaction under AEPS are IIN (identification of the customer’s bank), Aadhaar number, and fingerprint.

Another fingerprint cloning gang was busted last year in Haryana

In 2021, Haryana Police said that it busted a gang whose members allegedly siphoned off money from people’s accounts using the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) by cloning their fingerprints in Palwal district.

Cops claimed that the gang made attempts to obtain the documents used for fraud from the staff of registry offices. When they did not succeed in doing so, the scammers contacted a private person who purportedly did the binding of registry documents in Palwal tehsil and obtained copies of documents of registry done at a high cost.

The gang then allegedly cloned the fingerprints of sellers and purchasers and carried out illegal transactions through biometric devices using various wallets. They used to withdraw small amounts of up to Rs 10,000 using cloned fingerprints and committed online fraud worth crores of rupees, the police said.

Hyderabad Police recently shut down an illegal Aadhaar operation

Based on a complaint from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Hyderabad Police recently nabbed several people allegedly involved in a fake Aadhaar enrollment racket and seized biometric devices such as iris and fingerprint scanners from them.

A gang comprising eight individuals who were using unauthorised Aadhaar kits with identification cards from Assam were apprehended by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, West Zone team, and Golconda Police, according to a press release from the Hyderabad City Police.

The accused procured Assam-based Aadhaar kits and started enrollments for Aadhaar cards in their respective shops a while back. However, the police found that they were also forging birth certificates for Aadhaar enrollment or updates, a source said.

Security of Aadhaar ecosystem in question

From media reports and published research, the prevalence of fraudulent Aadhaar cards — created either by forgery or through falsification of documents — is much wider. In 2018, independent researchers Anmol Somanchi and Vipul Paikra had compiled a database of over 73 incidents of misuse of Aadhaar cards reported in English media that year. Of these, 52 cases involved were around fake or forged Aadhaar numbers. The fraudulent Aadhaar cards were being used to siphon off ration grains, carry out land transfers, procure passports, and get loans, among other things.

Somanchi told IndiaSpend that initially they had included Hindi reports as well, and had found more such incidents. In total, the database consists of 164 incidents reported since 2011, of which 52 involve forgery.

Last year, the Indian government said that 40,955 fraudulent Aadhaar numbers were discovered and cancelled as of August 31, 2020. The ministry’s admission to having identified more than 40,000 fraudulent numbers raises questions about the security of the Aadhaar ecosystem.

