Zomato will soon be testing a service in which it plans to deliver food within 10 minutes, according to a blog post by the company on March 21. The service is called ‘Zomato Instant’ with a pilot planned from four stations in Gurugram starting next month, the post added.

The food delivery platform revealed that the feature to sort restaurants by fastest delivery time is one of the most-used filters on the Zomato app.

“Nobody in the world has so far delivered hot and fresh food in under 10 minutes at scale, and we were eager to be the first to create this category, globally!” Zomato CEO and Founder Deepinder Goyal wrote in the post.

Hello twitter, good morning 🙂 I just want to tell you more about how 10-minute delivery works, and how it is as safe for our delivery partners as 30-minute delivery. This time, please take 2 minutes to read through this (before the outrage) 😀 (1/2) https://t.co/PKKn97NhTf pic.twitter.com/NAfw20K1rF — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 22, 2022

Goyal also noted that he felt the 30-minute average delivery time is “too slow”, and will soon “become obsolete”. “If we don’t make it obsolete, someone else will,” he added. Zomato’s announcement comes at a time when the 10-minute delivery, brought to the fore by quick commerce players, is under intense scrutiny. It is not surprising to see Zomato go down this path given its recent acquisitions and announcements.

The scrutiny comes on account of rider testimonies who complain that they are under undue pressure to meet these targets and face penalties if they miss them. It remains to be seen if Zomato Instant can change the way food is delivered and whether the company meets all its claims with regard to driver safety.

Precarious nature of worker protections under gig economy

Zomato’s announcement drew flak as many started pointing out that the service will put a lot of pressure on workers who already lack bargaining power.

Karti P Chidambaram, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from the Sivaganga constituency, had flagged concerns in his zero-hour intervention on gig economy workers in the Parliament a few days ago.

He said that companies like Swiggy, Zomato, Uber, and Ola need to be regulated.

“They can’t have these unrealistic and unreasonable delivery times, which is putting the lives of workers of these companies. I urge the (Union) government to come up with some guidelines for the protection of all workers in the gig economy.” — MP Karti Chidambaram

Chidambaram outlined how there were no protections for gig economy workers. “There is no classification whether these (personal) vehicles are meant for commercial deliveries,” he said. He also underscored how insurance companies refuse to give compensation if workers meet with an accident.

The MP shot off a missive to Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav stressing that there was an “urgent need to evaluate the actual status of implementation of measures prescribed under Code on Social Security, 2020 and compliance by companies as well as to widen the social security measures such as minimum wage, maternity benefits, and workers compensation.

“There is also a need to categorise gig workers as “workmen” like countries such as the United Kingdom, France and the Netherlands are doing, not only to ensure delivery of social security but also to uphold the dignity of their labour.” — Chidambaram in the letter

He said that the main matter of concern is that many companies that employ gig workers refuse to accord them the term “employee” and instead utilise a ridiculous thesaurus of words to abdicate their responsibilities towards these gig workers.

Chidambaram also sent a letter to the Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari asking whether insurance companies can reject claims when a personal vehicle is used for commercial deliveries.

What are the questions posed at companies by Chidambaram?

Chidambaram met Zomato’s announcement with derision in a tweet: “This is absurd! It’s going to put undue pressure on the delivery personnel, who are not employees & who have no benefits or security, who have no bargaining power with Zomato.”

He asked Zomato, and other companies relying on gig workers, to furnish the following details:

Number of workers currently working with your organisation that may be categorised as ‘gig workers’ Total accidents and fatalities among such workers during the course of working for the company and the amount of compensation they are entitled to in case of an accident Average daily earnings of a gig worker working with your organisation Average number of hours a particular gig worker working with you is available for work during the day Benefits, including group insurance coverage, provided by the company to the gig workers “partnered” with your organisation Number of gig workers who utilise their personal vehicles in the service of your organisation and the compensation they receive in return Existence of mechanisms or structures of collective bargaining within your organizations, specifically for gig workers whose services are being utilised by the organisation Grievance redressal mechanism within the organisation to address the concerns, claims and queries of the gig workers Litigations initiated by the company against a gig worker who is working or was previously working with it Average training period for a particular gig worker and the material covered during training Evaluation of the incentives and if they have led to hazardous consequences like rash driving and flouting of traffic rules Steps being taken by the organisation to become a better workplace for gig workers, if any

Zomato began its blog post with a clarification that it does not put any pressure on delivery partners to fulfil its quick delivery promise.

“Nor do we penalise delivery partners for late deliveries. The delivery partners are not informed of the promised time of delivery. Time optimisation does not happen on the road, and does not put any lives at risk.” — Zomato

How is Zomato planning to run ‘Zomato Instant’?

The publicly-listed company wrote that the “fulfilment” of its quick delivery feature relies on a dense finishing stations’ network, located in close proximity to high-demand customer neighbourhoods.

Goyal said that the company plans to rely on dish-level demand prediction algorithms and in-station robotics to keep the food sterile, fresh, and hot at the time it is picked by the delivery partner.

He explained that these finishing stations will house bestseller items (20-30 dishes) from various restaurants based on demand predictability and hyperlocal preferences.

“We expect that the price for the customer will get significantly reduced due to demand predictability at a hyperlocal level while the absolute margin/income for our restaurant partners as well as our delivery partners, will remain the same.” — Goyal

Disclaimer: This author was allotted shares in Zomato’s IPO.

