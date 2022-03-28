TLDR: Zomato’s 10-minute delivery pilot worries traffic cops, Daler Mehndi buys virtual space in Metaverse, and more

Chennai Traffic police concerned over Zomato’s 10-min delivery model

Zomato executives were called by Chennai traffic officials to enquire about the infrastructure required for the proper operation of Zomato’s 10-minute delivery service in terms of road safety and potential traffic violations, ET reported. Zomato clarified that it is a pilot programme that has not yet been implemented in Chennai.

Zomato was asked to provide guarantees that it will make prior disclosure of its intentions for Chennai by traffic officials, the report said.

Daler Mehndi buys virtual real estate on Metaverse platform

Daler Mehndi has purchased virtual real estate on PartyNite, an Indian Metaverse platform that lets users build customisable avatars, sell or buy NFTs, dance, listen to music, hang out, and party with others. He has named the metaverse property ‘Balle Balle Land’, The Indian Express reported.

A paintball arena and a Daler Mehndi Store will be available at Balle Balle Land, where fans may purchase products (including virtual) in the form of NFTs (non-fungible tokens), the report added.

Byju’s, Qatar Investment Authority launch edtech subsidiary

Byju’s and Qatar Investment Authority have come together to launch a new edtech company and R&D centre in Doha, TNIE reported. The new organisation in Doha will promote research and innovation to provide learning solutions tailored to the needs of students in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Crypto Fantasy Sports platform EarnU debuts in India

EarnU, a cryptocurrency fantasy sports platform that allows users to play-to-earn, has entered the Indian market ahead of the IPL 2022 season, Mint reported. Users may win cryptocurrency for the right predictions in major sports on the platform, and BetU token holders can play the game for free, the report revealed.

NFT cricket startup raises $100 million in funds

NFT company FanCraze has secured $100 million in a fundraising round headed by venture capital firms Insight Partners and B Capital Group, according to an ET report. The funds will be used to grow the company’s “cricket metaverse”, it said.

Hiring trends show increase in demand for Web3 talent

Web3 will increase the number of jobs and opportunities available, as well as boost the economy. India is in a unique position to benefit from Web3 since it has a vast pool of entrepreneurs, developers, and one of the world’s largest web client marketplaces, the Mint said in a report.

Elon Musk to come up with own social media platform

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet that he is “seriously considering” developing a new social networking platform. Musk was responding to a Twitter user who asked whether he would consider creating a social media network based on an open-source algorithm that prioritised free expression and minimised misinformation.

Japan to stop Russia from sidestepping sanctions using crypto

Japan will alter its foreign exchange regulations to prevent Russia from circumventing Western financial penalties by using digital assets following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, as per Reuters.

According to Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, the government will table a revision of the Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Act in the current parliament session to improve protections against potential sanctions-busting by Russia using digital assets.

US, EU negotiate data transfer agreement to address privacy concerns

US President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have announced a preliminary data transfer agreement in their years-long dispute over the privacy of data that travels over the Atlantic, ET reported.

Tech giants like Google and Facebook applauded the move, after being concerned about their ability to transmit data between the United States and Europe which has stronger data protection standards, the report said.

Apple Pay suspends support of Mir Cards for Russian users

Apple Pay will no longer support the Russian card payment system Mir, eliminating a loophole that allowed Russians to continue to use the service despite the country’s economic sanctions, Reuters reported. It has notified NSPK [Russia’s National Payment Card System] that it is discontinuing support for Mir cards.

