WhatsApp Monthly Compliance Report Reveals Ban of fewer than 2 Million Accounts in January 2022 for the Second Time

Social media intermediaries must offer information for identify verification or help to government agencies for crime prevention and investigations, according to IT Rules 2021.

Published

WhatsApp has registered a drop in the number of accounts banned in January 2022 (1,858,000) as compared to December 2021 (2,079,000), according to the compliance report published by the company. It is only the second time that WhatsApp has banned fewer than two million accounts since July 2021 when it first started publishing monthly compliance reports.

These accounts are banned by WhatsApp proactively using tools and resources it has deployed to identify harmful behavior on the platform. The last time WhatsApp banned fewer than two million accounts was in November 2021 (1,759,000).

“The abuse detection operates at three stages of an account’s lifestyle: at registration, during messaging, and in response to negative feedback, which we receive in the form of user reports and blocks,” the company explained.

WhatsApp publishes these reports in accordance with Rule 4(1)(d) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The report details action taken by WhatsApp on complaints received from Indian users via its grievance mechanism.

WhatsApp is frequently used to spread misinformation in India. A recent The Wire investigation also reported that there was a proliferation of inauthentic behaviour among its users. These transparency reports provide an insight on the magnitude of user complaints. They also shed light on action taken by the platform to address these complaints thereby bringing its content moderation practices in focus.

How has WhatsApp dealt with user grievances?

WhatsApp revealed that it received a total of 285 complaints to reverse the ban on accounts out of which it cleared 24 of them. It had reversed the ban on 23 accounts in December 2021.

Here is a breakdown of the grievances shared by the company:

Source: WhatsApp

The company explained that user grievances related to product support and safety have NA written against them because these complaints are redirected to the apps’ in-built reporting feature, and actions taken therein are not included in the “Accounts Actioned”.

The platform puts NA against certain categories in the following cases:

  • The user requires assistance from WhatsApp to access their account.
  • The user requires assistance to use one of WhatsApp’s features.
  • The user is writing to WhatsApp to provide feedback regarding its service.
  • The user requests restoration of a banned account and the request is denied.
  • The reported account does not violate the laws of India or our Terms of Service.

What the IT Rules 2021 require

The IT Rules require social media intermediaries to:

  • Publish periodic compliance reports: These reports should be published every month and have details of complaints received, action taken, and “other relevant information”.
  • Appoint key managerial roles: Significant social media intermediaries (with more than 50 lakh registered users) must appoint a chief compliance officer, nodal contact person, and resident grievance officer, all of whom must be Indian residents and employees of the platform.
  • Proactively identify and take down content: This includes content moderation (through automated mechanisms) of posts that are defamatory, obscene, pornographic, paedophilic, invasive of privacy, insulting or harassing on gender, and other types.
  • Disable content within 36 hours of government order: The Rules also ask intermediaries to provide information for verification of identity or assist any government agency for crime prevention and investigations no later than 72 hours of receiving a lawful order. They also have to preserve records of disabled content for 180 days.

Written By

I cover several beats such as crypto, telecom, and OTT at MediaNama. I will be loitering at my local theatre and consuming movies by the dozen when I am off work.

Views

News

The Data Protection Bill 2021: A missed health opportunity

Looking at the definition of health data, it is difficult to verify whether health IDs are covered by the Bill.

February 22, 2022

News

Brazil joins the Convention on Cybercrime: How will it impact other BRICS countries?

The accession to the Convention brings many advantages, but it could complicate the Brazilian stance at the BRICS and UN levels.

February 21, 2022

News

Clause 12 of the Data Protection Bill and Digital Healthcare: A case study

In light of the state's emerging digital healthcare apparatus, how does Clause 12 alter the consent and purpose limitation model?

February 21, 2022

News

How function of state may limit informed consent: Examining Clause 12 of the Data Protection Bill

The collective implication of leaving out ‘proportionality’ from Clause 12 is to provide very wide discretionary powers to the state.

February 18, 2022

News

Facing the consequences of the Data Protection Bill on children’s digital privacy

The latest draft is also problematic for companies or service providers that have nothing to with children's data.

February 16, 2022

