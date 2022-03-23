Video: Members Call on the Russia-Ukraine War: Impact on the Internet

This video, from a members-only call we hosted on March 22, 2022, contains an overview of how major social media platforms reacted to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and what it could mean for platform regulation at large:

What we have covered

Through this discussion, we examined among other things:

Which platforms have decided to impose curbs on Russia?

What is the Ukrainian government asking of platforms?

How have governments used platforms to impose sanctions?

What reasons have the platforms given for imposing these curbs?

What are the implications of these curbs for platform regulation at large?

Are the IT Rules in India designed to prevent such digital sanctions?

Can the reactions of platforms threaten the global internet?

Should platforms have the authority to impose such restrictions?

Will platforms take similar actions in other geopolitical conflicts?

Here is the presentation deck for your reference:

