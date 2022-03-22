wordpress blog stats
Today at 4 PM: Russia-Ukraine War: Impact on the Internet

Published

This is a FINAL CALL for our Members Call at 4 PM today on “Russia-Ukraine War: Impact on the Internet”.

You may subscribe to MediaNama to participate in this call. If you are a Member, please check your inbox for an invite.

The session will be about 90 minutes long, beginning with a presentation, where we will explain the key points related to the Russia-Ukraine War and its impact on the internet followed by a Q&A session, in which all members can ask questions and/or debate issues.

For this call, our subscribers can bring along a +1. If you are a subscriber, please check your inbox for further details.

MediaNama subscribers would have received an invitation to RSVP in their inbox. In case you haven’t received it, please check your spam folder. If you still can’t find it, please let us know at biz@medianama.com.

Here’s what we will cover

Through this discussion, we are going to examine among other things:

  • Which platforms have decided to impose curbs on Russia?
  • What is the Ukrainian government asking of platforms?
  • How have governments used platforms to impose sanctions?
  • What reasons have the platforms given for imposing these curbs?
  • What are the implications of these curbs for platform regulation at large?
  • Are the IT Rules in India designed to prevent such digital sanctions?
  • Can the reactions of platforms threaten the global internet?
  • Should platforms have the authority to impose such restrictions?
  • Will platforms take similar actions in other geopolitical conflicts?

Why we are doing this

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine intensifies, major social media platforms and tech companies have been actively taking various measures to combat misinformation and ensure the safety of users in these regions. These measures, however, raise important questions about platform regulation: How far can platforms go? What implications will this have on platform regulation in other countries?

In case you’re not a MediaNama Member, do consider subscribing here to support our work. We’d also love to get feedback on what other subjects we can do a call on, so if you have any ideas, please do leave us a comment.

