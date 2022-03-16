TLDR: Blinkit likely to merge with Zomato, Facebook charges less for BJP’s ads, Noida cops warn of ‘Kashmir Files’ cyber fraud, and more

Zomato and Blinkit to merge in a share-swap deal



Zomato and Blinkit, previously Grofers, have signed a term sheet as a prelude to a merger, according to ET Now. The deal will be valued at around $700 million. Zomato will shortly apply for authorisation from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the report said.

Noida cops warn people not to click on ‘Kashmir Files’ link

Noida Police have received information that cyber frauds are being perpetrated through WhatsApp under the guise of providing a link to the newly-released film “The Kashmir Files,” according to Ranvijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida), as reported by The Print on March 16.

Facebook charged lower rates for BJP’s election ads



Facebook’s algorithm favours the BJP over other political parties in terms of advertising agreements, as per a report in Aljazeera. The BJP was charged a cheaper rate for ads than its opponents in nine of ten elections, including the national parliamentary elections of 2019, which the BJP won.

The BJP, its candidates, and allied organisations paid an average of 41,844 rupees ($546) to have an ad seen one million times on Facebook. On the other hand, the Indian National Congress, its candidates, and allied organisations had to pay 53,776 rupees ($702) for the same amount of views, roughly a third more.

TRC and ad.watch contrasted the BJP and the Congress partly because they were the two parties that spent the most money on political ads. The BJP and its affiliates spent a total of 104.1 million rupees ($1.36 million) on Facebook ads through their official pages throughout the 22-month period for which data is available. Congress and its affiliates, on the other hand, spent 64.4 million rupees ($841,000).

However, based on the increased cost charged by Facebook, Congress has spent at least 11.7 million rupees ($153,000) more for the same amount of views than it would have paid if its ads were priced at the rate charged to the BJP.

Amazon-Future Retail talks on Reliance deal dispute fail

Talks between Amazon and Future Retail to resolve a long-running disagreement over whether Future’s retail assets may be sold to Reliance Industries have failed, lawyers informed the Supreme Court on March 15, as per Reuters report.

Zomato buys 16.6% stake in food robotics startup

Zomato’s board of directors authorised the purchase of a 16.66 % stake in Mukunda Foods, a food robotics firm, for $5 million on March 15th, according to Inc42.

VPN demand in Russia increases after Meta gets blocked

Since Russia blocked access to Meta’s platforms Facebook and Instagram, the demand for Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) spiked 2,088% higher than the daily average demand in mid-February, as per a Reuters report.

Instagram to launch NFTs shortly, says Mark Zuckerberg

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will soon arrive on Instagram while addressing the audience at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival on March 15, Techcrunch reported.

Germany warns Kaspersky users about cyber risks

German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) has warned users against the use of Moscow-based Kaspersky antivirus software, citing concerns that it may be used for cyber espionage or cyberattacks in the midst of Russia’s continuing war in Ukraine, as per Reuters report.

South Africa refers Meta to tribunal over market dominance

The Competition Commission of South Africa said on March 14 that it has sent Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and WhatsApp, to a tribunal for allegedly abusing its market dominance, as per Reuters report. Meta has been accused of abusing its position of dominance by engaging in exclusionary behaviour aimed to prevent competitors or potential competitors from joining, participating in, or expanding in a market, the report said.

