tl;dr Twitter builds site on Tor, Google buys Mandiant, CCI clears Amazon’s purchase, Gig app collects data for US Military, and more

Published

Twitter introduces Tor version after getting blocked in Russia

Twitter launched a privacy-protected version of its platform on March 8, which can be accessed on the Tor browser. This version is meant to bypass surveillance and censorship after Russia blocked access to Twitter in the country on March 4.

  • While the regular version of Twitter was always accessible through the Tor network, its new .onion domain can only be accessed via a Tor network and browser.
  • With the service now built on Tor, users can skip multiple CAPTCHA codes and are anonymised along with their web servers.

Google Buys Cybersecurity Firm Mandiant in $5.4 Billion Deal

Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc, announced that it will purchase cybersecurity firm Mandiant Inc for $5.4 billion in a move that could have a “ripple effect” as cloud rivals Microsoft and Amazon look to amp up their own positions in the fast-growing cybersecurity sector.

  • The acquisition comes at a time when businesses are becoming increasingly wary of cyber threats amid the war between Russia and Ukraine.
  • Google’s recent buy could attract scrutiny from the US Justice Department’s antitrust division.

CCI clears Amazon’s proposal to buy Catamaran’s stake in Cloudtail parent Prione

Amazon buying Catamaran Ventures’ full 76% ownership in Prione Business Services, which houses Cloudtail, was approved by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on March 9.

  • Amazon had asked the anti-trust regulator’s approval to buy Catamaran’s stake – the investment office of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy – in Prione, ET reported.
  • Curiously, on March 7, CCI dismissed a complaint about Amazon’s anti-competitive practices due to a lack of “necessary evidence.”

Hyderabad Cyber Police arrest two in Loan App Case

The Cyber Crime Police of CCS, Hyderabad arrested two persons in connection with the loan app case on March 9, according to a press release. Shabbir Alam and Umakanth Yadav ran a call centre in Bangalore called Sky Links Technology Pvt. Ltd to provide short-term loans with huge interests through their loan apps, under the sole supervision of a Chinese man named Chen Chaoping (who is currently in China), the release said.

  • These apps were Ocean Rupee, Life Wallet, Maloo Wallet, Elephant cash, Box Cash, and Dutta Rupee.
  • When unsuspecting victims downloaded any one of these apps from the Google Play Store, the company would gain access to the gallery, contact list, and location permissions.
  • Then, when the victims were unable to repay the loan, they would threaten to morph their images and post them on social media platforms.

SBI plans separate digital bank, to revamp app to ‘Only Yono’

The State Bank of India (SBI) is planning to launch a separate digital entity and will re-organise its existing mobile app, renaming it “Only Yono”.

  • SBI plans to launch the redesigned app in 12 to 18 months, with existing Yono clients being transferred to Only Yono.
  • It plans to build a whole digital bank with a leaner and modular structure, more simplified experiences, a smooth and tailored customer-centric design, and ecosystem value capture.

ToneTag, NSDL Payments Bank presents voice UPI digital payment solutions for feature phones

ToneTag, sound-based proximity communication and payments service provider, launched VoiceSe UPI digital payments for feature phone users in cooperation with NSDL Payments Bank and NPCI, days after the RBI introduced UPI options for feature phones.

  • The feature looks to close the gap in digital payment accessibility for consumers with feature phones and smartphones that have limited or no internet access.
  • Users can dial 6366 200 200 to be guided through the desired financial transaction by Interactive Voice Response (IVR).

South Korea’s follow-up rules for Apple and Google app stores

The Cabinet of South Korea approved a revised bill that prohibits app store operators from requiring developers to use in-app payment systems, the country’s telecommunications regulator said.

  • The revision is a follow-up to the Telecommunications Business Act’s enforcement decree which took effect in September 2021.
  • App store operators will be fined up to 2% of their revenue if they push developers to use their own in-app payment methods, and 1% if they take too long to approve apps, according to the decree.
  • App store operators can’t stop app developers from promoting an alternative payment system or placing unreasonable restrictions on app developers that use third-party payment systems.
  • The new enforcement order is set to go into effect on March 15.

Read: South Korea sets precedent by forcing Google, Apple to allow alternative in-app payment systems

European Countries call for Cybersecurity Emergency Response Fund

Telecom ministers from 27 EU nations have asked the European Commission to establish a cybersecurity emergency response fund to combat large-scale cyberattacks, citing recent cyber attacks against Ukraine as an example, as per an EU document.

  • The potential for such cyberattacks to spread across European networks emphasises the need for the EU to have an ambitious and comprehensive cybersecurity strategy.
  • The creation of a cybersecurity contingency fund was also approved.

EU Commission’s tech-related sanctions against RT and Sputnik

The EU has officially banned Kremlin-backed media channels RT and Sputnik as of March 9th, in an effort to combat Russian disinformation in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • The ban on RT and Sputnik are part of a broader set of responses to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
  • The European Commission has sent a request to Google to delete results from Russian state media for searches conducted in EU countries.

Gig app collects data for the US Military, raising security concerns

Ukrainian gig workers are collecting data for a research project financed by a US Defense Department, according to a report by Mint. Descartes Labs, a federal contractor that works with US military and intelligence agencies, engaged Premise Data Corp. to have its gig workers test the accuracy of the company’s satellite algorithms.

  • Reportedly, Descartes’ study is financed by DARPA – the Pentagon’s research arm.
  • Last week, the Ukrainian Ministry of Safety accused Premise’s gig workers of acting as Russian agents after false reports spread on social media that Moscow was using the app to mark targets for navy strikes, the report said.

