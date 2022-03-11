wordpress blog stats
tl;dr TikTok tries to allay US data concerns, Twitter expands into social commerce, Zomato looks to lend Blinkit a hand, and more

Published

TikTok nears Oracle deal in bid to allay US data concerns

TikTok is close to an agreement with Oracle Corp to store its US customers’ information without its China-based parent company ByteDance having access to it, in order to meet US regulatory concerns over data integrity on the popular short video app, as per reports on March 11.

  • A year and a half ago, a US national security panel ordered ByteDance to divest TikTok.
  • But the panel’s order never got implemented after Joe Biden became the US President.
  • The two businesses are working on a framework that would allow that team to function independently of TikTok’s management and supervision.
  • TikTok is also looking at forming partnerships with other digital businesses to work on firewalls and cybersecurity.

Twitter starts testing ‘Shops’ to expand its social commerce presence

Twitter will experiment with permitting companies to display up to 50 goods for sale on their accounts, the company said, as part of a bid to capture a slice of the $45 billion US social commerce sector.

  • The beta test for Twitter Shops will be accessible for select businesses in the US and will be visible to individuals using the Twitter iPhone app.
  • Facebook and Instagram have been leaders in social commerce, empowering vendors to set up virtual shops and sell items.

Zomato may extend $75-100 million to rescue cash-strapped Blinkit

Zomato might extend $75-$100 million in credit to save cash-strapped quick commerce startup Blinkit, as per reports.

  • The funding comes at a time when the company has reportedly laid off staff, closed dark storefronts, and delayed payments to certain vendors due to fierce competition in the quick commerce industry.
  • Zomato last invested $100 million in Blinkit (formerly Grofers) for a 10% share at a billion-dollar value right before the company went public in July of last year.
  • According to reports, Blinkit reported a big rise in January 2022, with over five million orders, up from 2.8 million in November 2021.

Google suspends YouTube and Play store payment-based services in Russia

Google is suspending billing on its mobile app store, as well as payment-based services for YouTube users in Russia, citing “payment system disruption” caused by Western sanctions against Russian banks, as per reports on March 10.

  • Users in Russia will be unable to purchase apps and games, make subscription payments or purchase digital products in the app. Free apps will still be available on the Play Store.
  • All Google and YouTube ads in Russia have been paused. It will affect all monetisation features, including YouTube Premium, Channel Memberships, Super Chat, and Merchandise, for viewers in Russia.

Facebook introduces new tools to assist group admins

Facebook added new features for FB groups to reduce the amount of disinformation shared among group members, parent company Meta announced on March 9.

  • Group admins can auto-decline posts that have been found by third-party fact-checkers to include misleading information, preventing the post from being seen by other members of the group.
  • Facebook’s “mute” option has been changed to “suspension,” allowing administrators and moderators to temporarily suspend members.

Bill-splitting feature available on Uber Eats

Uber Eats has included a bill-splitting option in its app that would make it easy to divide the bill amongst a group of people.

  • To place a group order, you need to go to the restaurant’s website, click the three dots in the top-right corner, and then click “group order.”
  • Uber Eats also allows you to place group orders up to seven days in advance of the event. People may choose their meal within a certain timeframe, and Uber will remind them if they forget.

