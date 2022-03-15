TLDR: Amazon accuses Reliance of fraud, Facebook let advertisers secretly boost BJP’s reach, Google pledges $3 million for Data Transfer Project, and more

Amazon refers to Reliance takeover of Future Stores as fraud

Amazon took out an ad in the Economic Times to allege that the transfer of Future Retail’s assets is being carried out clandestinely by committing fraud on courts, tribunals, and statutory bodies, according to an ET report.

Last month, Reliance took over prized real estate with its staff suddenly showing up at many of Future’s biggest stores to assume control, Reuters reported.

Both Amazon and Future have been engaged in a protracted legal battle since October 2020.

Facebook allowed ghost advertisers to give BJP more reach online

Facebook allowed a large number of ghost and surrogate advertisers to secretly fund the BJP’s election campaigns in India and boost the ruling party’s visibility, according to an Al Jazeera report. The analysis covered advertisements posted on the platform spanning 22 months and ten elections.

On Facebook, a total of 8,359 advertisers (individuals and organisations) paid 613.73 million rupees ($8.01 million) on 454,297 political ads. The remaining ads were issued without revealing the funding source. Facebook stated that similar adverts would be removed in the future.

TRC and ad.watch identified all marketers who paid more than 500,000 rupees ($6,529) for the study. There were a total of 145 advertisements in this category. Until then, they accounted for more than two-thirds of all political advertising spending.

Ukrainians still have internet access despite shelling and attacks

Ukraine’s urban infrastructure has come under attack since Russia invaded the country on February 24 but the internet has stayed working in these areas, according to an Entrackr report.

This has been largely possible thanks to telecom operators showing the way in some cases, the report revealed.

The agency tasked with protecting the country’s telecom networks is working with telcos “and other parts of the government to deploy repair teams when networks are damaged,” it said.

Google pledges $3 million for Data Transfer Project over five years

Google has committed $3 million over the next five years to the Data Transfer Project, as well as hundreds of hours of its engineers’ labour. According to Google, the fresh funds will be used to create open-source frameworks that enable more forms of data transfer and allow more firms and organisations to join the project.

EY India investigates finances of social commerce startup Trell

EY India forensic team is currently carrying out a detailed investigation into the finances of influencer-led social commerce startup Trell and has submitted an interim report, according to an ET report. The consulting firm is looking into alleged related party transactions by its founders and other financial irregularities.

Bharatpe offers secured loans, launches gold loan offerings



BharatPe announced gold loans for its merchant partners on March 14, with a strong focus on business. With that, the firm entered the secured loan sector, partnering with RBI-approved NBFCs (non-banking financial organisations) to offer gold loans up to Rs 20 lakh.

HackerOne is blocking bug bounty payouts, say Ukrainian hackers

Ukrainian hackers and security researchers claim that cybersecurity company, HackerOne is delaying their bug bounty payouts, which may amount to thousands of dollars, and is refusing to allow them to withdraw their winnings. As per research, HackerOne accounts are withholding reimbursements due to economic sanctions and export controls imposed after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, but the measures do not apply to them.

EU Parliament Committee rejects proposal on Proof-of-Work cryptos

The European Parliament’s economic and monetary affairs committee voted 30-23 on March 14 to keep the cryptocurrency bitcoin provision out of a draft of the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) framework, the EU’s comprehensive regulation package for controlling digital assets.

SoftBank’s Munish Varma to resign from Paytm and PB Fintech

SoftBank managing partner Munish Varma is planning to leave the boards of Paytm parent One97 communication and PB Fintech less than six months after the businesses went public in India, sources told Moneycontrol. Both company’s stocks have been hammered in recent months, so the move seems timely, the report added.

Petition filed against unlicensed food outlets in Bombay HC

The Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association has filed a complaint with the Bombay High Court against restaurants that were “illegally” using food delivery apps such as Swiggy, Zomato, WeFast, ShadowFax, Thirsty Crow, and Dunzo. The petition was filed under Article 226 of the Indian Constitution.

AdTech firm gets $500,000 from Marquee Investors

Excellent Publicity, an Ahmedabad-based adtech company, has secured $500,000 from Marquee Investors, according to a press release. The company intends to expand its serviceable territory to all Indian metro areas, invest in programmatic advertising and data analytics technologies as well as acquire an ad agency approved by the Indian Newspaper Society (INS).

