TLDR: Russia offers India SWIFT alternative, CCI calls Google Play Store billing criteria unfair, and TataNeu App to launch soon

Russia provides India with SWIFT alternative

As India looks to acquire oil and weaponry from Russia, the Indian government is contemplating a proposal from the Russian central bank to utilise a system designed by the bank for bilateral payments, Bloomberg revealed.

Payments in rupees and rubles will be made over Russia’s SPFS messaging system. There has been no final decision, and when Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrives in India for a two-day visit, the issue will most likely be discussed.

CCI enquiry reveals Google Play Store billing criteria as unfair

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ruled that Google’s payment billing mechanism for Play Store developers tas “unfair and discriminatory” according to an ET report.

Delhi HC hearing on WhatsApp, Meta’s appeal adjourned



The hearing on Meta and subsidiary WhatsApp’s appeal against a single-judge bench’s ruling denying their bid to stop a Competition Commission of India (CCI) probe into the messaging app’s 2021 privacy policy, has been postponed till July 21, ET reported.

After WhatsApp’s counsel, eminent advocate Harish Salve, stated the Personal Data Protection Bill had not yet been ratified by Parliament, a division bench of Justices Poonam Bamba and Rajesh Shakdher delayed the case.

Tata to debut ‘super app’ on April 7

Tata will unveil TataNetu, a “super app” that will include a multi-category loyalty program on April 7. The launch will be by invitation only, according to Inc42.

The loyalty program would grant customers ‘NeuCoins’ for purchases, which can then be used to earn incentives across a variety of platforms—from staying at the Tata Group of Hotels to buying groceries on BigBasket.

India relies on satellite broadband to narrow the digital gap in rural areas

Despite the government’s Bharat Net broadband project that looks to connect over 650,000 villages, digital inclusion “continues to remain a distant reality for most parts of rural India”, according to a report from the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER).

Data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India revealed there are already over 800 million internet customers among 1.3 billion. However, only around 38% of the population in rural India has access to the internet.

TweetDeck may be a paid Twitter Blue Feature

TweetDeck, the premium version of the Twitter programme, will not be free. A sign-up page for the app has been discovered, claiming to be a “powerful, real-time tool for people who live on Twitter” that offers an ad-free experience, The Verge confirmed.

Twitter already has a paid membership service that it’s attempting to market to its elite users.

Sony Playstation Plus is now available as a subscription service

Sony’s PlayStation unit is developing a new subscription service code-named Spartacus to compete with Microsoft’s successful Xbox Game Pass, according to Bloomberg.

PlayStation customers will be able to pay a monthly subscription to have access to a library of new and old titles. The feature will most likely be released on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Apple, Facebook disclosed user data to hackers

Apple and Meta handed information such as users’ addresses, phone numbers, and IP addresses to hackers posing as law enforcement officers, as per Bloomberg.

France sanctions Google over app developer contracts

A commercial court in Paris has ordered Google to change its contracts with app developers after authorities complained that it was “imposing tariffs” on start-ups. The tech giant was fined 2 million euros ($3 million) for unfair business practices and ordered to change seven clauses in its contracts, ET reported.

Russian hackers targeting US energy infrastructure: FBI

FBI agents told lawmakers that Russian hackers have been scanning the networks of energy corporations and other vital infrastructure in the United States, and Russian state-sponsored hacking poses a “current” threat to American national security, according to Reuters.

