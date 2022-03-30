Summary: Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022

“If any person who is required to allow the measurements to be taken under this Act resists or refuses to allow taking of such measurements, it shall be lawful for the police officer or prison officer to take such measurements in such manner as may be prescribed,” according to the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill that was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Ajay Misra Teni, the Minister of State for Home Affairs on March 28.

Besides repealing the Identification of Persons Act, 1920, this bill increases the powers of law enforcement agencies and courts with regard to the processing of biometrics, DNA samples, and other data of criminal offenders, dubbed as ‘measurements’ in the bill.

Opposition members of Parliament opposed its introduction on grounds that it would violate the Right to Privacy as laid down in the Puttaswamy judgement, and that it could lead to custodial violence among other objections. But with 120 ayes and 58 nos, the bill was cleared to be tabled.

Government projects such as the National Automated Facial Recognition System (NAFRS) and National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) are already in the works. This bill may be seen as an attempt to legitimise such projects since any measures for data collection promulgated by the government needs to be backed by law as per the Puttaswamy judgement.

What data will be collected?

The “measurements” specified in the bill are:

Finger-impressions

Palm-print impressions

Foot-print impressions

Photographs

Iris and retina scans

Physical samples



Biological samples

The analysis of these samples, behavioural attributes including signatures, handwriting or any other examination referred to in Section 53 or Section 53A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (CrPc) is also covered under the definition, according to the Bill.

Under what circumstances can such data be collected?

The bill said that a police officer i.e. an “officer in charge of a police station or an officer not below the rank of head constable” or a prison warden i.e. “an officer of the prison not below the rank of Head Warden” can collect the measurements from a person if:

A person has been convicted of an offence under a law

under a law A person is arrested under any law in force or detained under any preventive detention law

in force or A person has to provide security as a bond to assure of their good behaviour, under sections 107, 108, 109, 110 which provide powers to the executive magistrate to send a show-cause notice to the concerned person before issuing orders for bonds for good behaviour.

Further, a magistrate can also issue an order for an individual to submit their measurements if they think it is needed under any section of the CrPc, the bill said.

Under what circumstances is a person not obliged to give such data?

The bill lays down certain cases where a person may not have to part with their data. It includes those who have not been arrested for an offence:

Committed against a woman

Committed against a child

Punishable with more than seven years of imprisonment

Not complying will be an offence under IPC: However, in all other cases, not giving their measurements will count as an offence under Section 186 of the Indian Penal Code, as per the bill. Further, in those cases, the police or prison officer can take the measurements “in such manner as may be prescribed,” the bill said.

To clarify the phrase “in such manner as may be prescribed,” the bill allows the State or Central Government to come up with rules around:

(a) the manner of taking measurements under section 3 (detailing situations where measurements can be taken)

(b) the manner of collection, storing, preservation of measurements and sharing, dissemination, destruction and disposal of records under sub-section (1) of section 4 (relating to rules for the NCRB and other authorities’ to deal with measurements);

(c) the manner of taking of measurements under sub-section (1) of section 6 (which allows the police or prison officer to collect the measurements even if the individual refuses to cooperate);

(d) any other matter which is to be prescribed, or in respect of which provision is to be made

These rules have to be presented before the legislative branch at the state or central level, as applicable.

Powers of the National Crime Records Bureau under the Bill

The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill allows the National Crime Records Bureau to collect data from law enforcement agencies at the national or state level.

Other powers of the NCRB includes:

Store, preserve and destroy the record of measurements at national level

Process such records with relevant crime and criminal records

Share and disseminate such records with any law enforcement agency

Data Retention: Measurements can be retained for 75 years from the date of collection and this data has to be stored in digital or electronic form, the bill proposed.

Data Deletion: The data collected can be deleted if a person is released without trial by a court, acquitted by a court, discharged by a court, or after exhausting all legal remedies and not having previously been convicted for something. However, a court or magistrate may stop such deletion through an order even if the aforementioned conditions are fulfilled, according to the bill.

Additional powers to the government

Indemnity from action: ‘No suit or any proceeding’ shall lie against any person who has done anything or intended to do something in good faith under the Act, the bill said.

Power to issue orders: Within three years of the passage of the bill, the Central government can issue an order to remove “any difficulty (that) arises in giving effect to the provisions of this act” provided it is consistent with the Act. However, these orders have to be tabled in both houses of Parliament, the bill said.

Stifles free speech, impacts fundamental rights: MPs voice concerns

Violates Right to Privacy: “Section 4 (2) of the bill states that record of measurements shall be retained for 75 years from the date of collection. This is in violation of the Right to be Forgotten enshrined in the Right to Life under Article 21 of the constitution, in the Puttaswamy judgement. Mr. Speaker sir, I will just conclude by saying this august assembly must very seriously deliberate that whether it is in the legislative competence of the treasury to sponsor legislation that squarely hits fundamental rights of the citizens guaranteed under the constitution of India,” Congress MP Manish Tewari said.

Will allow brain mapping: “The words ‘biological samples’ and their analyses in Clause (2) 1 (b) (the definitions) of the bill could extend to narco analysis and brain mapping and when it is made coercive in terms of Clause 5 (where police can take measurements without consent), it is clearly violative (sic) of Article 20 sub article 3 of the Constitution of India,” Tewari said. Under Article 20, Sub Section(3), no person can be made to be a witness against themselves. Later, TMC MP Saugata Roy also questioned the bill on the same grounds.

Will increase custodial violence: “Sir, given that the cases of custodial violence are high in India, there is a high possibility of forceful measurement resulting in lifelong stigmatisation and grave violation of human rights,” Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

Technology in India not accurate enough for inferential use: “Currently, India does not have any advance technological equipment to profile offenders. Even in far more technologically-advanced countries, there has always been a margin of error in such profiling. There have been cases where these errors have resulted in the incarceration of innocent citizen,” Chowdhury said.

Violates human rights: “If I am arrested in picketing or for protesting for civil rights etc. and an FIR has been registered against me a DNA test can be taken against me. This is the basic human right of a particular individual, it is being taken away. What is the intention, logic of the bill?” Revolutionary Socialist Party MP NK Premchandran said, adding that the bill would be struck down in court.

Questionable intent of the bill:

“Now so far, from 1920, the identification of prisoners bill was there..it has been going on. Suddenly it comes to the brain of the Home Minister that we must make it stricter – we must take the fingerprints, photographs, IRIS, and biological samples – why?” TMC MP Saugata Roy said, asking that the Home Minister clarify on the bill in parliament instead of the MoS.

“If a citizen ever protests against something then they can be booked by the police and their measurements – Iris DNA samples, fingerprints, etc. can all be taken. The bill is seeking to build psychological pressure on citizens so they don’t fight for their rights,”BSP MP Ritesh Pandey said, adding that the bill was thus violating the Right to Life and Liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Indian constitution.

“Clause 7 of the bill exempts any person or authority from any resulting liability it states that no action or any proceeding shall lie against any person for anything done, or intended to be done in good faith under this Act or any rule issued thereunder. So it is clearly indicating our argument that this bill is not in accordance with our constitutional provision and it is certainly a bill which is a direct affront to our constitutional provision,” Chowdhury said.

All stakeholders consulted, no violations: Ajay Teni’s defence of the bill

After the MPs raised their objections, Teni responded with the following points:

The bill will control crime: “The bill is not arbitrary by any means. To control the increasing crime rate in society, improve the process of conviction, and to strengthen our investigation agencies, we came up with a bill,” he said, adding that it might even improve the rates of conviction in courts.

The bill has been introduced after extensive consultations: Teni said that extensive consultations were undertaken with the law ministry, legislative branch, state and UT governments as well as other agencies, before the introduction of this bill.

“We have made sure that our constitutional and legal rights stay protected under the provisions of this bill. We have drafted this bill after thoroughly discussing it with the law and legislative experts [in the ministry], NCRB, States and Union Territories and all other stakeholders.” — MoS for Home Affairs Ajay Teni

Does not violate human rights: Giving information under the bill is optional, Teni said. “When it comes to collection of biological sample [of the accused by a medical practitioner on the request of a police officer], we have clearly mentioned in the bill under section 53 and 53A [except the crime(s) against women and children], that an accused is free to decide whether he/she/they want to give their biological sample or not,” he said.

Does not violate the Right to Privacy: “As per the Supreme Court’s judgement, the fundamental Right to Privacy cannot be considered absolute, and for the welfare of citizens, we need to accept this fact,” Teni said.

(Teni’s comments have been translated from Hindi)

