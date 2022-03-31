wordpress blog stats
Google observes new cyber threats emerging from the Russia–Ukraine war

NATO, eastern European militaries, and US NGOs have been targeted by Russian hackers, according to Google.

“Government-backed actors from China, Iran, North Korea and Russia, as well as various unattributed groups, have used various Ukraine war-related themes in an effort to get targets to open malicious emails or click malicious links,” Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) said in a blog post published on March 30.

Google’s TAG has been constantly monitoring cyber activity surrounding the Russian–Ukraine war, which began in late February. On March 7, in Google’s first update, the company said that it observed espionage and phishing campaigns from Russian and Belarusian threat actors including FancyBear, Ghostwriter, and Mustang Panda. “Since our last update, TAG has observed a continuously growing number of threat actors using the war as a lure in phishing and malware campaigns,” Google said in its update.

What are the recent cyber threats observed by Google Tag?

  1. Campaigns targeting NATO, eastern European militaries, and US NGOs: A Russian-based threat actor also known as COLDRIVER has launched credential phishing campaigns targeting several US-based NGOs and think tanks, the military of a Balkans country, and a Ukraine based defence contractor, Google said. Additionally, “for the first time, TAG has observed COLDRIVER campaigns targeting the military of multiple Eastern European countries, as well as a NATO Centre of Excellence,” it stated. “These campaigns were sent using newly created Gmail accounts to non-Google accounts, so the success rate of these campaigns is unknown,” Google said.
  2. Campaigns against military and government by China-backed hackers: Attributed to China, Curious Gorge has conducted campaigns against government and military organisations in Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Mongolia, Google said.
  3. New phishing technique used by Ghostwriter: Ghostwriter, a Belarusian threat actor that was also identified in Google’s first update, has introduced a new capability into their credential phishing campaigns known as the “Browser in the Browser” phishing technique, Google said. “The new technique, displayed below, draws a login page that appears to be on the passport.i.ua domain, overtop of the page hosted on the compromised site. Once a user provides credentials in the dialog, they are posted to an attacker-controlled domain,” Google explained.

New phishing technique used by Ghostwriter. Source: Google TAG

“Financially motivated and criminal actors are also using current events as a means for targeting users. For example, one actor is impersonating military personnel to extort money for rescuing relatives in Ukraine. TAG has also continued to observe multiple ransomware brokers continuing to operate in a business as usual sense.” – Google TAG

