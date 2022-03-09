wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Committee reviewing internet shutdowns in Rajasthan is not following the law, RTI reveals

Udaipur reportedly saw 26 internet shutdowns between January 2020 and October 2021.

Published

no internet
Credit: Aditi Agrawal

The committee formed by the Rajasthan government to review orders for internet shutdowns, is not functioning as per the law, according to an RTI response to the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) on February 23. Formed under the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Service (Amendment) Rules 2020, the committee receives the orders by circulation and does not record its findings but simply confirms such shutdown orders, Rajasthan’s Home Department revealed.

The committee comprises the Chief Secretary of the State, Secretary of the Personnel department, and the Secretary of the Legal Affairs department. In its RTI application, IFF questioned the the review committee over its constitution and findings.

This type of review committee has to meet five days after an internet shutdown order is passed, according to the law. It is also required to record their findings on whether the government directions were issued in accordance with the Telegraph Act (or not). The committee stands as the only safeguard against misuse of the legal provisions concerning internet shutdowns, IFF said.

Several questions were forwarded to another authority

In the RTI, the IFF posed eight questions, out of which the home department forwarded six of them to the Divisional Commissioner of the State. These questions are:

  1. Please provide information regarding how many orders suspending telecom services have been issued by your state under Rule 2(1) of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017 since 10.01.2020.
  2. Please provide information regarding how many orders suspending telecom services have been issued by your state under Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 since 10.01.2020.
  3. Please provide information regarding how many orders suspending telecom services have been issued by officials in your state under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 since 10.01.2020.
  4. Since 10.01.2020, how many orders suspending telecom services have been issued in your state by any officer other than the State Home Secretary.
  5. Please provide copies of all the orders suspending telecom services issued by your state since 10.01.2020.
  6. Please provide information regarding whether the orders suspending telecom services are made publicly available by your state. Please provide information regarding where such orders are publicly available, including the website link, if any.

Additionally, IFF said that it would be filing an appeal based on this response.

What are the legal provisions for internet shutdowns?

Under the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services Rules, an order for an internet shutdown has to be passed keeping in mind that:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
  • Only the Secretary of the State (independently or under instruction from the Secretary under Ministry of Home Affairs) can order internet shutdowns.
  • There are 15 days of validity for such an order at a time.
  • The issued order has to be sent to a review committee within the next working day.

Rajasthan’s problematic history with internet shutdowns

Last year, the Rajasthan government shutdown mobile internet services, and even SMS services in one case, twice across multiple districts to prevent cheating during the Rajasthan Administrative Services Examination (RAS) and Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET). According to reports, petitions have been filed before the Rajasthan High Court and Supreme Court arguing that the shutdowns caused inconvenience to others preparing for other exams, businesses working in the area, and so on.

An earlier response to an RTI filed by the Internet Freedom Foundation had revealed that the Udaipur divisional commissioner passed 26 internet shutdown orders between January 2020 and October 2021. Further, they cited threats to public safety through rumour-mongering, fake news, paper leaks, etc., on the date of the exam to enforce the shutdown in September.

Recently, the West Bengal government took a leaf out of the Rajasthan government’s book and ordered an internet shutdown in multiple districts of West Bengal for similar reasons.

You can read about the suspect legality and implications of the West Bengal government’s shutdown order here.

Parliamentary IT Committee flagged issues with the review committee

Last year, in its report on the impact of internet shutdowns in India, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology observed the following:

Review committee represents the Executive’s view, change membership: Non-official members like retired judges, eminent citizens, heads of public organisations, Telecom Service Providers as well as MLA or the local MP could be added to the review committee that is to convene, according to the telecom rules, five days after an internet shutdown is ordered. The committee recommended this after noting that the current structure of the committee was ‘largely confined to the executive side of the Government’ and that this would allow them to take a broader view.

Document review committee’s decisions: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) maintain a central database of all internet shutdown orders. This should contain additional information such as the decision of the Review Committees, the number of times suspension has been imposed, reasons, duration, the decision of the competent authority, etc. and also whether any internet shutdown has been ordered by resorting to Section 144 of CrPC, etc.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Consult upon and then modify the telecom suspension rules: The DoT can consult with the MHA, Ministry of Law and Justice to review relevant sections of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency and Public Safety) Rules, 2017. Consultation from States and Union territories could also be taken in that regard, if necessary.

Ensure compliance with guidelines and Supreme Court judgement: The DoT, in coordination with the MHA, should pass uniform guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures on internet shutdowns for States and Union Territories. The two should also see to it that these guidelines and Supreme Court judgements are adhered to.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I cover health technology for MediaNama but, really, love all things tech policy. Always willing to chat with a reader! Reach me at anushka@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

The Data Protection Bill 2021: A missed health opportunity

Looking at the definition of health data, it is difficult to verify whether health IDs are covered by the Bill.

February 22, 2022

News

Brazil joins the Convention on Cybercrime: How will it impact other BRICS countries?

The accession to the Convention brings many advantages, but it could complicate the Brazilian stance at the BRICS and UN levels.

February 21, 2022

News

Clause 12 of the Data Protection Bill and Digital Healthcare: A case study

In light of the state's emerging digital healthcare apparatus, how does Clause 12 alter the consent and purpose limitation model?

February 21, 2022

News

How function of state may limit informed consent: Examining Clause 12 of the Data Protection Bill

The collective implication of leaving out ‘proportionality’ from Clause 12 is to provide very wide discretionary powers to the state.

February 18, 2022

News

Facing the consequences of the Data Protection Bill on children’s digital privacy

The latest draft is also problematic for companies or service providers that have nothing to with children's data.

February 16, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ