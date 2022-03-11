wordpress blog stats
RBI directs Paytm Payments Bank to stop onboarding new customers

This comes a few months after RBI imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on Paytm.

The Reserve Bank of India, under Section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, has directed Paytm Payments Bank Ltd to stop on-boarding new customers with immediate effect, the central bank said in a press release.

Section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 states that the RBI, in public interest or interest of banking policy or to prevent affairs of the concerned company to harm depositors, can issue directions to the said banking companies with which it would be bound to comply.

The RBI also directed Paytm Payments Bank Ltd to appoint an IT audit firm to conduct a system audit of its IT system. “On-boarding of new customers by Paytm Payments Bank Ltd will be subject to specific permission to be granted by RBI after reviewing report of the IT auditors,” RBI said.

This comes a few months after RBI imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on Paytm Payments Bank for allegedly making false statements or willfully omitting to make material statements (Section 26(2) of the PSS Act). Apart from that, the startup also went public last year but its tepid listing has raised concerns among investors about its profitability.

Paytm’s recent financial results show losses have increased

Paytm reported that its loss widened to Rs. 778.5 crores in the third quarter ending December 2021, according to the disclosure filed with the Bombay Stock Exchange. The company had recorded a loss of Rs. 535.5 crores in the same quarter last financial year, increasing by nearly 45 percent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The company said that it reduced its indirect expenses from 72 per cent of revenues in Q3 FY 2021 to 58 per cent of revenues in Q3 FY 2022. The company’s expenses were also stressed by the cost (Rs. 389.5 crore) of employee stock ownership plans (ESOP).

  • Marketing expenses: These expenses comprise Rs. 166 Cr in Q3 FY 2022, which constituted 11 per cent of revenues, down from 13 per cent of revenue in Q3 FY 2021. “On an absolute basis, these costs are 64 per cent higher Y-o-Y and 63 per cent higher Q-o-Q, in part due to the seasonality in our spends on cricket sponsorships which are related to the schedule of cricket matches,” the report said.
  • Investments in Talent Acquisition: The cost of Rs. 442 crore is 49 percent higher Y-o-Y as the company said that it looks to augment its sales teams for merchant acquisition and technology. “This cost has been reduced to 30% of revenues from 38% of revenues during the prior year period. We expect the growth of Employee cost to moderate in the future,” the company remarked.
  • Building cloud Infrastructure: The company’s investment in its software, cloud and data center was Rs. 130 crore in Q3 FY 2022 which was 37 per cent higher Y-o-Y as PayTM continues to invest in cloud infrastructure to support its transaction volumes

Discover more:, , ,
News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

