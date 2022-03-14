Delhi and Mumbai police file much-anticipated chargesheets in the Sulli Deals and Bulli Bai cases

Chargesheets in the Bulli Bai and Sulli Deals cases were filed by the Delhi and Mumbai police last week, according to a report by The Print. In the Bulli Bai case, the accused used a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to hide his activities while uploading the data of 102 Muslim women; used the Gurmukhi script to mislead the investigation and create communal tensions between Sikhs and Muslims, as per the Delhi Police’s chargesheet seen by The Print. Meanwhile, in the Sulli Deals case, the chargesheet noted that the accused cleared his digital footprint of all his devices and used ten Twitter handles to propagate the content.

In both cases, the creators were part of a ‘Tradmahasabha’ group on Twitter where ideas were shared on harassing Muslim women online. This group, according to the Mumbai police officials quoted in the report, helped propagate the apps’ content; the main accused were only ‘the second layers’ working on others’ directions. Interestingly, Delhi police sources are quoted as saying that it is still investigating the cases as it hasn’t received some information from Twitter and the procedure to get this information through the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty route is also underway.

In August 2021, photos of hundreds of Muslim women were non-consensually shared and uploaded to an app for an auction of sorts, on open-source code repository GitHub, subjecting the women to online sexual harassment, abuse, etc. Following the incident, there was widespread outrage but police action only came after January 2022 when another app (Bulli Bai) with similar purposes emerged.

Apart from highlighting existing concerns around womens’ safety in online spaces, these incidents also showed how religious minorities in India are targetted online.

While some victims stay hopeful, others are in despair

Upon finding out that chargesheets have been filed, one of the complainants in Delhi told MediaNama that the news gave her hope. “Both the Mumbai and Delhi police have filed the chargesheets timely and have rejected bail vigorously as well… the Mumbai police are going deeper so there are hopeful notes, ” she told MediaNama over the phone.

But another complainant, who had filed an FIR with the UP Police’s cybercrime cell in August 2021 after she was included in the list of women auctioned via the Sulli Deals app, told MediaNama that she is losing hope as she hadn’t heard from them in a while. “I have not heard back on anything from the police and secondly, it is the UP Police so I have no hope. I have no expectations other than for them to be arrested,” she told MediaNama.

The Delhi police’s chargesheet in the Sulli Deals and Bulli Bai cases were reportedly filed before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court on March 4. The chargesheets are 700 and 2,000 pages long in the Sulli Deals and Bulli Bai cases respectively, as per the report.

Timeline: How the Sulli Deals and Bulli Bai incidents unravelled

Non-responsiveness towards the Sulli Deals and Bulli Bai cases caused a stir among Indian politicians as well. When Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi raised the matter with India’s IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the latter promised action and asked for suggestions on reforms needed in the Indian Penal Code to tackle such crimes; however, his words did not match his actions, Chaturvedi told MediaNama in an exclusive interview.

Here’s a snapshot of everything else that took place with respect to the two cases:

The Bulli Bai case

1st January 2022:

1) Reports first emerge of the Bulli Bai app after several journalists and activists notice sexual abuse coming their way on Twitter.

2) GitHub has blocked the app developer’s account; the police and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) are “coordinating further action”, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweets.

3) Gurjit Singh Aujla, a Congress MP, writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah asking for punishment for the creators of Bulli Bai.

2nd January:

Two FIRs are filed by victims with the Delhi and Mumbai police. 3rd and 4th January:

1) Two more FIRs are filed by victims with the Cyberabad and Hyderabad police.

2) Swati Maliwal, chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, issues summons to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Cell, seeking details of police action taken on the case.

6th January:

Main conspirator in the case arrested, after three others get caught. 7th January – 4th March: Multiple applications for bail by the accused are rejected

The Sulli Deals case

5th July, 2021: Responding to the outrage against the app on Twitter, GitHub COO Erica Brescia tweets that the developer’s account has been suspended.

Responding to the outrage against the app on Twitter, GitHub COO Erica Brescia tweets that the developer’s account has been suspended. 6th July: An FIR is lodged by a woman against unknown persons for allegedly circulating pictures of several Muslim women without their consent on the Sulli Deals app.

An FIR is lodged by a woman against unknown persons for allegedly circulating pictures of several Muslim women without their consent on the Sulli Deals app. 7th July: Swati Maliwal, writes a letter to the Deputy Commissioner, Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police demanding information about action that had been taken on the matter.

Swati Maliwal, writes a letter to the Deputy Commissioner, Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police demanding information about action that had been taken on the matter. 8th July: The National Commission of Women takes suo motu cognisance of the case and Chairperson Rekha Sharma writes to the Delhi Commissioner of Police asking him to inform the NCW, within 10 days, about the action taken on the case.

The National Commission of Women takes suo motu cognisance of the case and Chairperson Rekha Sharma writes to the Delhi Commissioner of Police asking him to inform the NCW, within 10 days, about the action taken on the case. 12th July: A notice is served by a victim to Twitter Inc seeking, among other things, compensation of Rs 10 lakhs for not taking action against content related to the ‘Sulli Deals’ app being shared on the platform.

A notice is served by a victim to Twitter Inc seeking, among other things, compensation of Rs 10 lakhs for not taking action against content related to the ‘Sulli Deals’ app being shared on the platform. 15th July: Another complaint is filed with the Delhi Police on the matter by a victim.

Another complaint is filed with the Delhi Police on the matter by a victim. 26th July: Anyesh Roy, DCP (Cyber Cell) reportedly says that “We sent notices to GitHub but haven’t received a reply. Our team has approached them several times but there’s been no response.”

Anyesh Roy, DCP (Cyber Cell) reportedly says that “We sent notices to GitHub but haven’t received a reply. Our team has approached them several times but there’s been no response.” 10th January 2022: Delhi police reportedly arrests the main conspirator in the Sulli Deals case

