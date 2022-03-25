TLDR: Pegasus committee seeks public response, Meesho put on notice, Ola buys Avail Finance, and more

Committee probing Pegasus seeks public response on 11 questions

Public comments are being sought by the expert committee appointed by the Supreme Court to investigate the use of Pegasus spyware against Indian citizens, according to the Hindustan Times. It has posed 11 questions to the public in a form hosted on its website and the deadline to submit comments is March 31. Some of the questions involve existing boundaries of state surveillance of citizens, procedures defined under the Telegraph Act, 1885 and the IT Act, 2000, disclosure of use of surveillance tech, and more.

Petitioners had challenged the use of the spyware in the Supreme Court and, in October last year, the Court issued an order for the constitution of the committee which has since been hearing testimonies from experts and affected parties.

Read: What A Former UN Special Rapporteur Told The Expert Committee Investigating Pegasus In India

Legal Metrology dept issues non-compliance notice to Meesho

Meesho has been handed a legal notice by the Department of Legal Metrology for alleged non-compliance with the country of origin requirements, as per an ET report. The Department had issued Meesho a ‘last reminder’ on January 21, along with a notification that it would be ‘constrained’ to go to court if the e-commerce company did not respond.

Ola to buy fintech firm founded by CEO’s brother

Ola will purchase Avail Finance, a financial services company, for an undisclosed sum to extend its financial services capabilities, according to Techcrunch. However, Moneycontrol reported that the startup which was founded by Ankush Aggarwal and Tushar Mehndiratta, will be acquired for $50 million in a share swap deal. Avail Finance offers blue-collar workers personal loans and other financial services.

Glance acquires gaming platform with eye on NFT incentives

Glance, funded by Google, has purchased India’s Gambit, with the goal of boosting its mobile game offerings and bringing NFT-based incentivisation to its players to improve their gaming experience, TechCrunch revealed in its report.

Apple to sell iPhones and iPads through subscription service

Apple is working on selling iPhones and iPads as part of a hardware subscription service that will be launched next year, The Verge reported. It’s an attempt to cut out the middlemen and expand its installment-based payment options for additional items, the report added.

The monthly payment would not just be the device’s price divided by 12 or 24 months, but a yet-to-be-determined monthly cost, maybe with the ability to upgrade to new hardware as it becomes available, it said.

