MongoDB terminates Russian and Belarusian accounts, possibly leaving Russian IT firms in a lurch

MongoDB, a cloud database platform, has decided to terminate accounts of users in Russia and Belarus in order to comply with sanctions imposed by the West in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to multiple accounts on Twitter. The company, in an email, informed its Russian and Belarusian users to download a backup as soon as possible if they have critical data with the company.

MongoDB is terminating Russian accounts. Makes you wonder how your IT may look like if other IaaS, PaaS and SaaS providers will decide to shut you down. What if AWS decided to shut down your account? How business critical is your reliance on the cloud? pic.twitter.com/UerJ4TGPMn — Oleg Brodt (@BrodtOleg) March 12, 2022

The data will become permanently unavailable once the termination kicks into effect, the email said in conclusion. The company did not reveal when it would commence operations or whether it was exiting Russia. The extent of the termination is unclear as the company has not put out any statement so far.

Seeing few Messages like this recently. @MongoDB can you clarify if it is fake or real ? Have not seen any public stance from MongoDB on War in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/BZsDtPGZFH — Peter Zaitsev (@PeterZaitsev) March 12, 2022 Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The move comes close on the heels of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which attracted global condemnation. The condemnation was followed by severe economic sanctions imposed by the US, Europe, and Japan. It is bound to affect hundreds of users in Russia and Belarus who depend on cloud database platforms like MongoDB to meet their business needs.

MongoDb is suspending their clients in Russia 🙂 No cloud offering will work there anymore. There hundreds of companies doing the same. Love it 🥰 — Dimko Zhluktenko 🇺🇦 (@dim0kq) March 11, 2022

The ban puts into focus the reliance of businesses on cloud computing and the importance of risk contingencies that need to be put in place. The implications could be severe as the lack of access to cloud platforms can put an end to IT business operations, thereby crippling an already-strained Russian economy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

What measures have been taken by cloud companies against Russia?

MongoDB had already announced earlier that it will offer free application credits to software projects that were created to “help alleviate the current humanitarian crisis in Ukraine”. Here is are measures taken by other cloud companies:

AWS turns away new sign-ups: Amazon quietly stopped letting customers in Russia and Belarus open new cloud computing accounts, according to The New York Times. “Given the current events and the uncertainty and lack of credit available in Russia right now, we’re not accepting new Russian A.W.S. customers at this moment,” Drew Herdener, a top company spokesman, said in a statement. A.W.S. does not have data centers or offices in Russia, and has said that its biggest customers there are multinational companies with local development teams, NYT added.

Cloudflare refuses to cease operations in Russia: The company rebuffed calls from Ukrainian officials and activists and continued to remain operational in Russia. Several Ukrainians complained that the company is getting in the way of cyberattacks meant to protest Russia’s invasion, as per BloombergQuint. Cloudflare sells software that stops distributed denial-of-service, or DDoS, attacks, a basic form of malicious cyber activity that attackers use to overwhelm websites with traffic, the report added. Matthew Prince, Cloudflare’s CEO, wrote in a blog post that the company will continue providing services that help Russian sites remain online, while making adjustments to adhere to U.S. sanctions. Russian citizens need “more internet access, not less,” Prince was quoted as saying.

Big Tech shuts shop in Russia

Many companies have announced that they will wind up their Russian operations.

Apple has suspended online and in-store sales of products in Russia: Apple said that it has halted product sales in Russia following last week’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine, TechCrunch said. It also pulled Sputnik and RT News from the App Store and disabled some Apple Pay services in the country. A spokesperson for the company offered TechCrunch the following statement: We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence. We are supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis, and doing all we can to support our teams in the region.”

No new sales in Russia for Microsoft: The company said that it was horrified, angered and saddened by the images and news coming from the war in Ukraine and condemned this unjustified, unprovoked and unlawful invasion by Russia. It suspended all new sales of Microsoft products and services in Russia. “In addition, we are coordinating closely and working in lockstep with the governments of the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom, and we are stopping many aspects of our business in Russia in compliance with governmental sanctions decisions,” the company wrote in a blog.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Samsung stops shipments of phones, chips, and other consumer electronics to Russia: Samsung Electronics will not ship its products to Russia “due to the current geopolitical developments”. “We continue to actively monitor this complex situation to determine our next steps,” the company said. Samsung declined to comment on whether it plans to cease services in Russia. The products that have been suspended include smartphones, semiconductors and consumer electronics, Bloomberg added.

You can refer to this guide to understand the breadth of sanctions and measures taken against Russia.

What will be the future of cloud computing in India?

Do you want to keep track of cloud-based services in India but don’t have the time? Relying on scattered content from across the web makes it feel harder than it needs to be.

Subscribe to MediaNama and get crisp, timely updates on tech policy developments in India and across the world.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Subscribe to MediaNama here and post your comment.