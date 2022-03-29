wordpress blog stats
TLDR: Apps mimic popular crypto wallets to steal funds, CollegeDekho buys PrepBytes, and more

Apps disguised as crypto wallets steal funds from Android and iOS users

Thousands of malware applications masquerading as crypto wallets have launched online with the goal of stealing cash from Android and iOS users all around the world, according to NDTV. The 40 websites posing as cryptocurrency wallets are aimed against mobile users and employ various approaches to get visitors to download malicious wallet programmes, it said.

The apps were found to be imitating crypto wallets such as Coinbase, imToken, MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Bitpie, TokenPocket, and OneKey, and were first identified in May 2021.

CollegeDekho buys coding startup PrepBytes

Edtech platform CollegeDekho has purchased PrepBytes in a cash + equity deal to expand its learning and upskilling vertical CollegeDekho Learn, Inc42 reported. More than 1,50,000 college students use PrepBytes to develop software development skills, the report added.

Rio de Janeiro to accept crypto for property tax

Rio de Janeiro will be the first Brazilian city to accept cryptocurrency payments for property taxes (IPTU) beginning in 2023, NDTV confirmed. The city plans to engage numerous firms to convert cryptocurrency into Brazilian reals, the country’s official currency.

The city also intends to create its own non-fungible tokens (NFTs) using images of Rio de Janeiro’s most well-known tourist attractions, the report said.

 ‘War’ censored by Google in Russia

Google has instructed its Russian translators not to use the word “war” when discussing the conflict in Ukraine, instead of using ambiguous phrases such as “exceptional circumstances.” This is for the protection of its local employees, The Intercept reported.

It’s an obvious compromise to Russia’s recently-enacted censorship law, which punishes anybody who shares what the Kremlin considers incorrect information about the invasion, with up to 15 years in prison. This rule is what caused TikTok and several news companies to shut down in Russia, the report said.

Apple receives 10th fine in dating app row 

Apple received its tenth weekly penalty from the Dutch consumer watchdog, totalling 50 million euros, for failing to comply with an order allowing dating app providers in the Netherlands to utilise non-Apple payment methods, The Hindu reported.

