Facebook, Instagram will temporarily allow posts calling for violence against Russian soldiers and politicians

However, this is not the first instance of Facebook modifying its hate speech policy.

Published

“As a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we have temporarily made allowances for forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules like violent speech such as ‘death to the Russian invaders.’ We still won’t allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians,” a Meta spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters on March 11.

Meta is essentially allowing Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to post violent content against Russian soldiers and politicians, which would have normally been against the company’s hate speech policy. The company is even allowing calls for death to Russian President Vladimir Putin or Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Reuters said.

Many tech companies including social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube have announced a number of measures against Russia, specifically targeting the spread of misinformation by Russian state-owned media RT and Sputnik. In retaliation to this, Russia earlier this week blocked access to Facebook and Twitter. But the latest move by Meta to allow hate speech against Russian soldiers is unlikely to sit well among other countries.

It will most definitely receive scrutiny from governments across the world including India because the exception is being made without any clear guidelines in place for such kinds of exceptions. It opens a can of worms because today it’s allowing hate speech against Russians, but tomorrow it can be hate speech against some political faction that Facebook thinks is wrong.

However, this is not the first instance of Facebook modifying its hate speech policy. In July 2021, Meta temporarily allowed posts calling for “Death to Khamenei” in Iran during protests against the country’s leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

What is allowed?

  • Violent speech targeting Russian soldiers and Russians in the context of the invasion: According to an email sent to moderators seen by Reuters, Meta said:

“We are issuing a spirit-of-the-policy allowance to allow T1 violent speech that would otherwise be removed under the Hate Speech policy when: (a) targeting Russian soldiers, EXCEPT prisoners of war, or (b) targeting Russians where it’s clear that the context is the Russian invasion of Ukraine (e.g., content mentions the invasion, self-defense, etc.).”

What is not allowed?

  • Credible death threats not allowed: The death threats to Russian soldiers and politicians will not be allowed if they contain other targets or have two indicators of credibility, such as the location or method, Reuters said.
  • No attacks on Russian civilians: “The Hate Speech policy continues to prohibit attacks on Russians,” the email showed by Reuters stated.

Which countries is this applicable to?

According to Reuters, the temporary policy change is being made to the following countries:

  1. Russia
  2. Ukraine
  3. Armenia
  4. Azerbaijan
  5. Estonia
  6. Georgia
  7. Hungary
  8. Latvia
  9. Lithuania
  10. Poland
  11. Romania
  12. Slovakia

Russian embassy calls for US authorities to step in

In response to this policy change, the Russian embassy in the US tweeted:

“We demand that US authorities stop the extremist activities of Meta, take measures to bring the perpetrators to justice. Users of Facebook & Instagram did not give the owners of these platforms the right to determine the criteria of truth and pit nations against each other.”

