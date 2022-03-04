Members Call Announcement: Russia-Ukraine War: Impact On The Internet

Which platforms have decided to impose curbs on Russia? How far can platforms go? What implications will this have on platform regulation in other countries?

Title: Russia-Ukraine War: Impact on the Internet

Date: Tuesday, March 8th, 2022

Time: 5 PM IST

What we will cover

Through this discussion, we are going to examine among other things:

What is the Ukrainian government asking of platforms?

How have governments used platforms to impose sanctions?

What reasons have the platforms given for imposing these curbs?

What are the implications of these curbs for platform regulation at large?

Are the IT Rules in India designed to prevent such digital sanctions?

Can the reactions of platforms threaten the global internet?

Should platforms have the authority to impose such restrictions?

Will platforms take similar actions in other geopolitical conflicts?

The session will be about 90 minutes long, beginning with a presentation, where we will explain the key points related to the Russia-Ukraine War and its impact on the internet followed by a Q&A session, in which all members can ask questions and/or debate issues.

