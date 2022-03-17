wordpress blog stats
Madras High Court directs Tamil Nadu to not let employees use mobile phones in govt offices

Using mobile phones and capturing videos inside the government office is a serious violation, the court ruled.

“Using mobile phones and taking videos inside the office is grave misconduct. The officials working in the government department should never be allowed to use mobile phones inside the office for their personal use,” Justice SM Subramaniam of the Madras High Court said in an order directing the Tamil Nadu government to issue instructions restricting the use of mobile phones in government office spaces for personal use.

As per Justice Subramaniam’s order  —

  • The government should issue appropriate circular/instructions under Tamil Nadu Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, 1973 to all government offices to ensure that mobile phones are either kept in a common cloakroom at the time of entering offices.
  • For emergency calls, office numbers should be used.
  • Allowing employees to use mobile phones inside office ‘will result in serious consequences’.

The order was given while hearing a case where an employee at the Regional Workshop (Health), Trichy (Tamil Nadu) lashed out at her superior, when the superior confiscated her phone for ‘continuously’ using it to take videos at her workplace. After getting suspended, the employee moved court, seeking relief regarding her suspension.

It would be interesting to see how this order pans out since the usage of smartphones is so ingrained in a person’s life, be it for personal or official use.

Phones for personal use by govt officials, a waste of taxpayers’ money

“If at all any emergency call is to be attended, proper permission must be obtained from superiors to go out from the office and use phones. In all circumstances, the mobile phones must be either switched off or kept in vibration/silent mode, without causing any disturbance or nuisance to be public, who all are attending the office as well as the other officials working the office.” — Madras High Court order.

In the order, Justice Subramaniam said that the Additional Government Pleader informed the court that many public servants were using mobile phones and cameras in government offices.

“…this court is of the great surprise, whether the employees are using mobile phones during office hours or performing their duties and responsibilities as allotted to them,” the order read.

“If such indiscipline and misconduct are allowed to be continued, no doubt, they are committing a greatest sin to the public by getting tax payers’ money as huge salary.” — Madras HC order

On the case in question, the court directed a departmental enquiry to be constituted. It also rejected her plea for relief regarding the suspension.

