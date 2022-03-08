Instagram received a record number of user grievances in January, latest compliance report shows

Instagram received 1,037 user grievances through its grievance redressal officer, it’s highest since the IT Rules 2021 were enacted, while Facebook reported 911 user grievances (its second-highest so far) in January 2022, according to Meta’s compliance report. Both platforms have responded to all the grievances, the report revealed.

The number of child endangering, sexually exploitative, and nude content that was actioned on Instagram as well as content related to terrorism and bullying actioned on Facebook, significantly shot up in this reporting period. The proactive detection rate for these categories stayed between 84.5% and 99.6%.

Compared to December 2021, there was a drop in the amount of content related to suicide (and self injury) and spam on Facebook as well as Instagram content related to terrorism, drugs, and violence, that saw some form of action.

The report defined ‘content actioned’ as a photo, video, or text post that was either removed, covered with a warning label, or otherwise actioned. Meanwhile, proactive detection rate is a measurement of the content that’s been actioned by platforms without users flagging it.

In India, significant social media intermediaries (like Facebook and Instagram) are required to publish these reports under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. These reports are a reflection of the number of user grievances received, action taken, content proactively removed by platforms, etc. Drawing trends from their content moderation efforts is important given that leaked documents have shown that Meta’s platforms have previously not done enough on those counts.

What does the report say about user grievances?

Facebook: It received a total of 911 user grievances through the contact form on its website and its Grievance Officer in India – Spoorthi Priya. In December, the platform received 534 such grievances.

Facebook provided tools for resolution in 666 cases of user grievances, the platform acted on 65 cases, while the rest were sent for specialised review. Out of 666, tools for resolution were provided for 220 grievances related to account hacking, 86 grievances related to bullying and harassment, and 71 grievances over losing access to a page that they managed. There were also 129 grievances related to ‘other issues’ which cannot be classified in any other category. Here’s a category-wise breakdown of user grievances to Facebook:

According to the report, grievances may not be acted on if there isn’t a violation of policies, insufficient information, etc. The tools are mechanisms to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows for users to download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues, etc.

Instagram: The platform received 1,037 user grievances through its grievance officer in January, significantly higher than the last reporting period (414 grievances).

Instagram provided resolution tools in 589 cases of user grievances while the other 448 cases were subject to specialised review, and 228 cases were acted on by the platform. Out of 589, tools were mostly provided for grievances about their Instagram accounts being hacked (677 cases in total), followed by 52 grievances related to impersonation. Here’s a category-wise breakdown of user grievanced to Instagram:

Meta’s efforts in content moderation

Both platforms share the same content policy as well as the same individual community guidelines, both of which are used to decide if the content should be actioned or not, the report said.

Facebook: Here’s a breakdown of content actioned and detected by Facebook, across 13 categories or ‘policy areas’.

For comparison, Facebook acted on only 1,18,300 pieces of content (URLs, photos, videos, comments, etc.) on ‘terrorist propaganda’ and 1,17,000 pieces related to bullying and harassment in December.

Instagram: Here’s a breakdown of content actioned and detected on Instagram across 12 categories. Instagram does not measure spam content, according to the report.

For comparison, Instagram actioned 1,71,200 pieces of content related to child-endangerment sexual exploitation in December, and 21,500 pieces related to child-endangerment nudity and physical abuse that month.

What are the IT Rules 2021 requirements?

The IT Rules require social media intermediaries to:

Proactively identify and take down content: This includes content moderation (through automated mechanisms) of posts that are defamatory, obscene, pornographic, paedophilic, invasive of privacy, insulting or harassing on gender, and other types.

This includes content moderation (through automated mechanisms) of posts that are defamatory, obscene, pornographic, paedophilic, invasive of privacy, insulting or harassing on gender, and other types. Publish periodic compliance reports: These reports should be published every month and have details of complaints received, action taken, and “other relevant information”.

These reports should be published every month and have details of complaints received, action taken, and “other relevant information”. Appoint key managerial roles: Significant social media intermediaries (with more than 50 lakh registered users) must appoint a chief compliance officer, nodal contact person, and resident grievance officer, all of whom must be Indian residents and employees of the platform.

Significant social media intermediaries (with more than 50 lakh registered users) must appoint a chief compliance officer, nodal contact person, and resident grievance officer, all of whom must be Indian residents and employees of the platform. Disable content within 36 hours of government order: The Rules also ask intermediaries to provide information for verification of identity or assist any government agency for crime prevention and investigations no later than 72 hours of receiving a lawful order. They also have to preserve records of disabled content for 180 days.

