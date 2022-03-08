wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , , , ,

Instagram received a record number of user grievances in January, latest compliance report shows

As per the IT Rules 2021, social media intermediaries must proactively identify and remove information among other requirements.

Published

Instagram received 1,037 user grievances through its grievance redressal officer, it’s highest since the IT Rules 2021 were enacted, while Facebook reported 911 user grievances (its second-highest so far) in January 2022, according to Meta’s compliance report. Both platforms have responded to all the grievances, the report revealed.

The number of child endangering, sexually exploitative, and nude content that was actioned on Instagram as well as content related to terrorism and bullying actioned on Facebook, significantly shot up in this reporting period. The proactive detection rate for these categories stayed between 84.5% and 99.6%.

Compared to December 2021, there was a drop in the amount of content related to suicide (and self injury) and spam on Facebook as well as Instagram content related to terrorism, drugs, and violence, that saw some form of action.

The report defined ‘content actioned’ as a photo, video, or text post that was either removed, covered with a warning label, or otherwise actioned. Meanwhile, proactive detection rate is a measurement of the content that’s been actioned by platforms without users flagging it.

In India, significant social media intermediaries (like Facebook and Instagram) are required to publish these reports under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. These reports are a reflection of the number of user grievances received, action taken, content proactively removed by platforms, etc. Drawing trends from their content moderation efforts is important given that leaked documents have shown that Meta’s platforms have previously not done enough on those counts.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

What does the report say about user grievances?

Facebook: It received a total of 911 user grievances through the contact form on its website and its Grievance Officer in India – Spoorthi Priya. In December, the platform received 534 such grievances.

Facebook provided tools for resolution in 666 cases of user grievances, the platform acted on 65 cases, while the rest were sent for specialised review. Out of 666, tools for resolution were provided for 220 grievances related to account hacking, 86 grievances related to bullying and harassment, and 71 grievances over losing access to a page that they managed. There were also 129 grievances related to ‘other issues’ which cannot be classified in any other category. Here’s a category-wise breakdown of user grievances to Facebook:

Source: Meta compliance report

According to the report, grievances may not be acted on if there isn’t a violation of policies, insufficient information, etc. The tools are mechanisms to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows for users to download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues, etc.

Instagram: The platform received 1,037 user grievances through its grievance officer in January, significantly higher than the last reporting period (414 grievances).

Instagram provided resolution tools in 589 cases of user grievances while the other 448 cases were subject to specialised review, and 228 cases were acted on by the platform. Out of 589, tools were mostly provided for grievances about their Instagram accounts being hacked (677 cases in total), followed by 52 grievances related to impersonation. Here’s a category-wise breakdown of user grievanced to Instagram:

Source: Meta compliance report

Meta’s efforts in content moderation

Both platforms share the same content policy as well as the same individual community guidelines, both of which are used to decide if the content should be actioned or not, the report said.

Facebook: Here’s a breakdown of content actioned and detected by Facebook, across 13 categories or ‘policy areas’.

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Source: Meta compliance report

For comparison, Facebook acted on only 1,18,300 pieces of content (URLs, photos, videos, comments, etc.) on ‘terrorist propaganda’ and 1,17,000 pieces related to bullying and harassment in December.

Instagram: Here’s a breakdown of content actioned and detected on Instagram across 12 categories. Instagram does not measure spam content, according to the report.

 

Source: Meta’s compliance report

For comparison, Instagram actioned 1,71,200 pieces of content related to child-endangerment sexual exploitation in December, and 21,500 pieces related to child-endangerment nudity and physical abuse that month.

What are the IT Rules 2021 requirements?

The IT Rules require social media intermediaries to:

  • Proactively identify and take down content: This includes content moderation (through automated mechanisms) of posts that are defamatory, obscene, pornographic, paedophilic, invasive of privacy, insulting or harassing on gender, and other types.
  • Publish periodic compliance reports: These reports should be published every month and have details of complaints received, action taken, and “other relevant information”.
  • Appoint key managerial roles: Significant social media intermediaries (with more than 50 lakh registered users) must appoint a chief compliance officer, nodal contact person, and resident grievance officer, all of whom must be Indian residents and employees of the platform.
  • Disable content within 36 hours of government order: The Rules also ask intermediaries to provide information for verification of identity or assist any government agency for crime prevention and investigations no later than 72 hours of receiving a lawful order. They also have to preserve records of disabled content for 180 days.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

I cover health technology for MediaNama but, really, love all things tech policy. Always willing to chat with a reader! Reach me at anushka@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

The Data Protection Bill 2021: A missed health opportunity

Looking at the definition of health data, it is difficult to verify whether health IDs are covered by the Bill.

February 22, 2022

News

Brazil joins the Convention on Cybercrime: How will it impact other BRICS countries?

The accession to the Convention brings many advantages, but it could complicate the Brazilian stance at the BRICS and UN levels.

February 21, 2022

News

Clause 12 of the Data Protection Bill and Digital Healthcare: A case study

In light of the state's emerging digital healthcare apparatus, how does Clause 12 alter the consent and purpose limitation model?

February 21, 2022

News

How function of state may limit informed consent: Examining Clause 12 of the Data Protection Bill

The collective implication of leaving out ‘proportionality’ from Clause 12 is to provide very wide discretionary powers to the state.

February 18, 2022

News

Facing the consequences of the Data Protection Bill on children’s digital privacy

The latest draft is also problematic for companies or service providers that have nothing to with children's data.

February 16, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ