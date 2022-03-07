I&B ministry approves fifth self-regulatory body under IT Rules but criteria remains unclear

We missed this earlier: A new Self-Regulatory Body (SRB), Media9 Digital Media Foundation (MDMF), was approved by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) in January 2022, according to a notification uploaded on the ministry’s website. The body had applied for registration in October 2021, and it will now operate as a Level II SRB for publishers of news and current affairs content.

It is only the fifth body to have received approval from the ministry since May last year when the IT Rules 2021 came into effect. The Union government has not revealed the criteria based on which approval is granted to applications. This also shows that the government has continued to grant approval to organisations regardless of a stay imposed by the Bombay High Court on certain parts of the rules.

Who are the members of Media9 Digital Media Foundation?

The body will be led by Ashok J. Jha, Media Expert and Editor-In-Chief, Lok News, according to the ministry.

Here are the members listed in the notification:

Kamdeo T. Khandekar, Former Chief Law Officer, Mumbai Port Trust (Legal Adviser)

Irshad R. Shaikh, Advocate High Court and S.E.O, Government of Maharashtra

Chetan R. Satta, National President, Media9 Digital Media Federation

Harshal K. Bhadane, Media Expert and Senior Correspondent, TV9 Marathi

Govind L. Pal, Media Expert and Senior Correspondent, News Nation

MediaNama reached out to Chetan Satta from Media9 Digital Media Federation (MDMF) in order to understand the nature of the organisation and its function but he refused to speak on the record.

Which organisations are members of MDMF?

Based on the members that are part of MDMF, it appears that most of them focus on reporting from the satellite towns of Mumbai. Here is a list:

media9news.com bharatdigitals.com vadalwara.com mumbai9news.com pil24news.com jansabha.page kshitijparvmarathinews.com bhimsangram.page mulukhmaidanpress.com khargharpanveldiary.com indiacrimenews.co.in khabreduniyaki.com mlmtv.in mirzapurnews.com tv1india.com indiannationalnewslive.in kokansamachar.com konkansandhya.com panvelvarta.com raigadsandesh.com ananyabharat.com whistleoutnews.com janatanewsxpress.in businessnewsweek.in Jayvijaynews.com

What is a self-regulatory body?

The Union government has laid down a grievance redressal mechanism consisting of a three-tier structure for publishers of news and curated content under Rule 12 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

They mandate the following structure:

Level I- Self-regulation by the publishers;

Level II- Self-regulation by the self-regulating bodies of the publishers;

Level III- Oversight mechanism by the Central Government.

Structure of an SRB

A self-regulatory body of publishers is supposed to be headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court, High Court, or an eminent person from the field of media, broadcasting, entertainment, child rights, and human rights, among others.

It can have another six members in the committee.

Such a body will oversee whether the publisher adheres to the Code of Ethics and address grievances that have not been resolved by publishers within a period of fifteen days.

Which SRBs have been approved by MIB?

There are four SRBs that have been approved so far. They are as follows:

Web Journalists’ Standards Authority

News Broadcasters Federation-Professional News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBF-PNBSA)

Digital Publisher Content Grievances Council affiliated to the IAMAI

Indian Digital Publishers Content Grievance Council (IDPCGC)

Are there lacunae in the process of registration?

The MIB must codify the parameters of the self-regulatory body as there are no clear guidelines on how an organisation can obtain approval. One of the questions which need to be clarified is if the decisions on complaints will be made by the panel of six, or is there a provision for forming sub-committees. MIB should also clarify the tenure for the members and the head of a self-regulatory body.

For example, DIGIPUB News India Foundation*, a digital news organisation has been in the process of obtaining approval for months now.

The ministry has suggested a few changes to the application which “should be done in a week or two”, said Dhanya Rajendran, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, The News Minute. She is also the chairperson of DIGIPUB. When asked about what changes were suggested by the ministry, Rajendran said they were working on resolving the issues and will go public if their plans fail to materialise. She revealed that there were a lot of organisations waiting in the queue to obtain the approval.

An email containing a detailed questionnaire sent to Amarendra Singh, Deputy Secretary, Digital Media, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) did not elicit a response.

Moreover, a Right to Information request filed with the digital media division of the I&B ministry failed to yield a tangible response. “This Division does not deal with Self Regulating Organisation. Therefore, the desired information is not available,” read the response.

Legal challenge to IT Rules 2021

The ministry also has to tackle the lawsuit brought by digital news organisations against the validity of IT Rules, 2021. The Bombay High Court has stayed provisions of the IT Rules that require digital news publishers to create a three-tier grievance mechanism and to observe the Code of Ethics. The interim order stayed the operation of Rules 9(1) and 9(3) of the IT Rules, 2021.

It meant that news organisations, for the time being, were not required to set up grievance redressal mechanisms as laid out in the Rules. The court reasoned that it finds the requirements to be beyond the scope of the Rules’ parent legislation, the IT Act, 2000, and violate the constitutional right to freedom of expression.

A verdict is yet to be pronounced by the Bombay HC.

*Disclaimer: MediaNama is a member of DIGIPUB News India Foundation

