wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Google continues to witness a rise in number of user complaints in January 2022, compliance report shows

The report provides key insights on why users raise complaints and how big tech companies like Google address them.

Published

Google continues to witness a rise in the number of user complaints after receiving 33,995 complaints in January 2022, according to a transparency report published by the company. It received 31,497 complaints in December 2021 which means that there was an eight percent increase (2,498) in January. The company revealed that these complaints concern third-party content that is believed to violate local laws or personal rights on Google’s significant social media intermediary platforms.

The complaints consist of various categories as is evident in the chart below. Most of the requests revolve around the infringement of intellectual property rights, while others highlight the violation of local laws on grounds such as defamation, Google said in its report.

Source: Google

The month of January follows the trend of the past few months where complaints are concentrated around copyright issues. The report does not include requests made by the government.

The details are part of monthly transparency reports mandated under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. These reports outline the volume of complaints Google receives in India through its designated complaint channels during a month-long reporting period.

The reports are an indicator of how major social media companies deal with user complaints. They shed light on action taken by the platform to address these complaints.

Google’s removal action continues to see a rise

Google took action against 1,04,285 items based on the complaints received. The company explained that each unique URL in a single complaint is considered an individual item and that is why there is a disparity in the number of complaints received and the consequent removal action.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“A single complaint may specify multiple items that potentially relate to the same or different pieces of content,” the report stated.

The break-up delineating the reasons for removal is as follows:

Source: Google

The company removed 94,171 items in December 2021 which was a 50 percent increase compared to November 2021. The month of January has registered a comparatively modest increase at 11 percent.

The company removed over 48,594 and 61,114 pieces of content in October and November respectively.

How did Google’s Automated Detection fare in January?

The company’s automated systems took down fewer items in January (4,01,374) as compared to December 2021 (4,05, 971). The company did not elaborate on the reasons behind this decrease.

There had been a slight increase in removals through automated detection in December when compared to November (3,75, 468). These processes reportedly target the dissemination of harmful content such as child sexual abuse material and violent extremist content. The company can terminate a user’s access to Google services under these removal actions.

Google uses the following datasets for automated detection —

  • Location data of the sender or creator of the content
  • Location of account creation
  • IP addresses at the time of video upload
  • User phone numbers

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

I cover several beats such as crypto, telecom, and OTT at MediaNama. I will be loitering at my local theatre and consuming movies by the dozen when I am off work.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

The Data Protection Bill 2021: A missed health opportunity

Looking at the definition of health data, it is difficult to verify whether health IDs are covered by the Bill.

February 22, 2022

News

Brazil joins the Convention on Cybercrime: How will it impact other BRICS countries?

The accession to the Convention brings many advantages, but it could complicate the Brazilian stance at the BRICS and UN levels.

February 21, 2022

News

Clause 12 of the Data Protection Bill and Digital Healthcare: A case study

In light of the state's emerging digital healthcare apparatus, how does Clause 12 alter the consent and purpose limitation model?

February 21, 2022

News

How function of state may limit informed consent: Examining Clause 12 of the Data Protection Bill

The collective implication of leaving out ‘proportionality’ from Clause 12 is to provide very wide discretionary powers to the state.

February 18, 2022

News

Facing the consequences of the Data Protection Bill on children’s digital privacy

The latest draft is also problematic for companies or service providers that have nothing to with children's data.

February 16, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ