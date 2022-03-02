Final Call: Detecting Pegasus in India; March 2, 2022, 3:30 PM

How was Pegasus detected on infected phones in India? Does the evidence found in the phones of targeted Indians point towards the government?

Title: Detecting Pegasus in India

Date: 2nd March 2022

Time: 3:30 – 4:30 PM IST

About the speaker: Anand Venkatanaryanan is cyber security and privacy researcher. He currently works as a Strategic Advisor with Deepstrat and has two decades of experience in the corporate sector at AT&T, Intel, and NetApp across multiple domains such as Telecom protocols, Network engineering, Device drivers for Graphics Chips, Linux device drivers for filesystems, and Storage management products. He was recently called as an expert witness before the committee on Pegasus appointed by the Supreme Court of India.

What we will cover



In the hour-long session, including a presentation and a Q&A session, Anand will cover key issues like:

What was found in the devices of Sushant Singh and Siddharth Varadarajan?

How do we determine that it is Pegasus and not some other malware?

What are the evidentiary indicators that point towards the involvement of the Indian government?

