EU MPs urge Indian government to investigate use of Pegasus against Bhima Koregaon accused

The use of spyware, malware, and digital surveillance tools on the 16 accused in the Bhima Koregaon case was flagged by 21 members of the European Union (EU) Parliament, in an open letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and others on March 8. In the letter, the MPs particularly raise concerns about with the use of malware ‘like Pegasus and NetWire’ against the accused or their lawyers, and have asked the Indian government to hold those responsible to account.

“We draw your attention to the most recent endorsement by India of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in September 2020, and the Human Rights Dialogue between India and EU and wish to emphasize that any deepening of EU-India ties will have to be ratified by the European Parliament.” — Letter written by EU MP Alviina Alametsä and co-signed by 20 other MPs

The use of surveillance tools “raises grave concern over the role of the government and the credibility of evidence against those jailed,” the letter read. Further, the MPs said that they will be following up on the matter through the EU delegation, member states’ embassies in India, and request for a EU Parliament discussion on this issue.

The issues raised in the letter could have an impact on bilateral relations between India and the EU if they are not addressed.

List of other demands raised by the MPs in the letter

Apart from investigating the use of Pegasus against the accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, the letter asked the Indian government to:

Release all those detained for human rights work on bail: Immediately and unconditionally release of all those detained ‘without basis as reprisal for their human rights work,’ such that it upholds ‘the judicial principle that bail should be the norm and not the exception’. The letter added that this especially includes those under trial in the Bhima Koregaon case, targeted for their campaign against the CAA, and Khurram Parvez, a Kashmiri human rights activist.

Ensure that the treatment of the above defenders, while in detention, adheres to the conditions set out in the ‘Body of Principles for the Protection of All Persons under Any Form of Detention or Imprisonment’, adopted by UN General Assembly resolution 43/173 of 9 December 1988. Repeal or amend UAPA and stop persecuting human rights defenders: Repeal or amend legislations documented as having been widely misused to silence human rights defenders, such as the UAPA, and immediately stop using such legislation to persecute and jail human rights defenders and quash peaceful dissent.

Timeline of events which led to the Pegasus investigation

May 2019: WhatsApp reports an incident to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) about a vulnerability that could let an attacker insert and execute code which was subsequently fixed.

September 2019: WhatsApp tells MeitY that it believes that ‘personal data within the WhatsApp app of approximately 20 users may have been accessed out of approximately 121 users in India whose devices the attacker attempted to reach’.

November 2019: Based on a news report about two dozen Indians being targetted by Pegasus, CERT-In issues a formal notice to WhatsApp seeking submission of relevant details and information.

July 2021: Reports published by a global consortium of news organisations revealed that nearly 50,000 people across the world may have been targetted by Pegasus, including Rahul Gandhi, poll strategist Prashant Kishor, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, journalists, activists, bureaucrats, businessmen, and many others.

Between July – August 2021: Atleast 10 petitions are filed in the Supreme Court of India over the use of the Pegasus spyware, asking for a court-monitored investigation or reform in surveillance laws, etc. The West Bengal government also constitutes a judicial panel to conduct an investigation into the Pegasus snooping scandal.

August 2021: Hearings begin in the batch of petitions filed in the Supreme Court. You can read MediaNama’s detailed coverage on the same here.

October 2021: SC constitutes an expert committee to investigate the use of Pegasus spyware against Indian citizens.

December 2021: SC stays enquiry led by the West Bengal government’s constituted judicial panel into Pegasus. Cybersecurity expert Anand Venkatanarayan, Former UN Special Rapporteur David Kaye, and Professor Jagdeep Chhokar testify before the committee along with others who were targeted.

Use of NetWire against Bhima Koregaon accused

NetWire is a commercially available malware and is a remote access trojan that can steal credentials, record audio, log keystrokes, etc. Washington Post reported in July last year that Arsenal Consulting, a Massachusetts-based digital forensics firm, found that the laptop of one of the accused in the case (Surendra Gadling) was infected by NetWire in 2018, nearly 2 years before his arrest in 2018.

The report also said that another accused, Rona Wilson’s laptop was also targeted by a similar malware and a document was planted on both their laptops. It also suggested that malware-laden emails were sent to two other accused in the case.

