EU negotiators agree on tough rules in Digital Markets Act to curb Big Tech dominance

The European Council and the European Parliament have reached a provisional political agreement on the Digital Markets Act (DMA), according to a press release on March 25.

The Digital Markets Act defines platforms in the EU that have at least 7.5 billion euros in turnover or a market valuation of 75 billion euros, and at least 45 million monthly end users, as “gatekeepers”. The Act looks to impose compliance requirements that “aims to ensure that no large online platform that acts as a ‘gatekeeper’ for a large number of users abuses its position to the detriment of companies wishing to access such users,” the press release said.

In December 2020, the European Commission had presented a digital services package comprising the Digital Services Act (DSA) and Digital Markets Act (DMA). Negotiations on the Acts started on November 25 last year.

The legislation will apply to companies such as Amazon, Facebook parent Meta, and Google parent Alphabet, among others. Companies such as Amazon and Google have been targets of antitrust investigations, but the cases have been dragging out for years in courts and have had little impact on the companies’ behaviour, according to Bloomberg.

Who are gatekeepers?

Apart from having 45 million monthly end users, platforms should also have 10,000 business users in the EU to qualify as a ‘gatekeeper’. “The platform must also control one or more core platform services in at least three member states. These core platform services include marketplaces and app stores, search engines, social networking, cloud services, advertising services, voice assistants and web browsers,” the press release said.

Small and medium scale enterprises will be exempted from being identified as gatekeepers, besides exceptional cases. The Act also includes another category called ‘emerging gatekeeper’ for the Commission to impose certain obligations on companies whose competitive position is proven but not yet sustainable.

‘Gatekeepers’ to ensure users’ right to unsubscribe from platform services

This is briefly what Gatekeepers have to comply with as per the Digital Markets Act —

Ensure interoperability of instant messaging services’ basic functionalities

Allow app developers fair access to the supplementary functionalities of smartphones (e.g. NFC chip)

Give sellers access to their marketing or advertising performance data on the platform

Inform the European Commission of their acquisitions and mergers

The DMA also states that Gatekeepers will not be allowed to —

Rank their own products or services higher than those of others

Reuse private data collected during a service for the purposes of another service

Establish unfair conditions for business users

Pre-install certain software applications

Require app developers to use certain services (e.g. payment systems or identity providers) in order to be listed in app stores

Huge fine for those who do not abide by rules

“If a gatekeeper violates the rules laid down in the legislation, it risks a fine of up to 10% of its total worldwide turnover. For a repeat offence, a fine of up to 20% of its worldwide turnover may be imposed,” the release said.

If a gatekeeper systematically fails to comply with the DMA, for instance, if it violates the rules at least three times in eight years, the European Commission can open a market investigation and, if necessary, impose behavioural or structural remedies. A platform also has the right to not agree that it is a gatekeeper. To do that, it can challenge the designation by means of a specific procedure that enables the Commission to check the validity of those arguments, the release added.

The European Commission will be the sole enforcer of the regulation. “The Commission can decide to engage in regulatory dialogue to make sure gatekeepers have a clear understanding of the rules they have to abide by, and to specify their application where necessary,” the release by the council added. An advisory committee and a high-level group will be set up to assist and facilitate the work of the European Commission, it added.

