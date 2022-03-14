wordpress blog stats
Dubai to have its own law on digital assets like crypto, along with a regulator to supervise them

The upcoming legislation requires mandatory authorisation for any person to engage in crypto-related activities.

Published

Dubai will soon have its own crypto law, the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulation Law, in order to create an “advanced legal framework” to protect investors, according to a press release put out by Dubai’s Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The law also looks to offer its input towards the format of international standards for virtual asset (VA) industry governance, the release added.

The law establishes the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) which will enforce the law’s provisions across Dubai including special development zones and free zones, except for the Dubai International Financial Centre. The establishment of the VARA comes as a part of the strategy of the Dubai Securities and Exchange Higher Committee, as per the statement from Mohammed bin Rashid.

“The authority has legal personality and financial autonomy and will be linked to the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA),” Mohammed bin Rashid said.

The Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority will be responsible for licensing, supervising, and regulating the sector; it will carry out these tasks in coordination with the Central Bank of the UAE and the Securities and Commodities Authority. The VARA will be the central custodial authority for the VA industry, he added.

Why it matters: Dubai is one of the most important financial centres of the world and a law that promotes and regulates virtual assets offers a glimpse as to how other countries might approach crypto regulation in their own jurisdictions.

What does the law stipulate?

The law, which is yet to come into force, defines the tasks and competencies of the VARA whose authorisation is mandatory for any person to engage in crypto activities. The law also mandates any person who wishes to be involved in VA activities will have to establish a presence in Dubai to conduct their business.

“Dubai will provide the most advanced virtual asset ecosystem in terms of organisation, governance and security. Approving the virtual asset law and establishing the VARA is a vital step that establishes the UAE’s position in this sector,” Mohammed bin Rashid added.

The authority will organise and set up rules and controls that “govern the conduct of VA activities, including management services, clearing and settlement services, in addition to classifying and specifying types of virtual assets”, the release explained. The release did not reveal which cryptocurrencies would be covered under the law.

Which activities are subject to VARA authorisation under the law?

  • Operating and managing virtual assets platforms services
  • Exchange services between virtual assets and currencies, whether national or foreign
  • Exchange services between one or more forms of virtual assets
  • Virtual asset transfer services
  • Virtual asset custody and management services
  • Services related to the virtual asset portfolio
  • Services related to the offering and trading of virtual tokens

What will happen in case of violations?

The board of directors of the Dubai World Trade Centre will decide the course of action in case of actions that constitute a violation of the law’s provisions. The board will also determine the fines paid by the violator.

The VARA may take any of the following measures against the violator in addition to the above:

  • Suspension of the permit for a period not exceeding six months,
  • Cancellation of the permit,
  • Cancellation of the commercial licence in coordination with competent commercial licensing authorities.

What about Dubai’s free zones?

There is no clarity on how the legal framework will change the working of free zones such as the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). The DWTC only recently announced that it was coming up with its own set of regulatory guidelines to become a regulator of crypto products, operators, and exchanges, as per Coin Telegraph.

The project also proposed rigorous standards for investor protection, anti-money laundering measures, and combating the financing of terrorism, the DWTC had stated then.

What is a free trade zone? It is a special economic zones set up with the objective of offering tax concessions and customs duty benefits to expatriate investors. There are more than 30 Free Zones operating in Dubai.

America commences work on its crypto policy

Dubai’s crypto law was not the only significant development recently as the United States announced that it was looking to explore various aspects of crypto assets and digital currencies.

US President Joe Biden signed an executive order directing various governmental departments to draft reports on various facets and implications of digital assets.

With this order, the US has now made its intentions clear in how it seeks to deal with cryptocurrencies and their attendant pros and cons; the order revealed that the US is going to choose a path of regulation rather than a ban. The global crypto community collectively breathed a sigh of relief as the US’s positive outlook reinforced the role of crypto as a crucial element of the global financial system.

The market capitalisation of non-state digital assets touched $3 trillion in November 2021 from $14 billion in early November 2016, as per the order.

