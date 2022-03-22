TLDR: NPD committee chairman pushes for data commercialisation, PhonePe acquires GigIndia, Telegram’s popularity surges in Russia, and more

India should allow data commercialisation: Kris Gopalakrishnan

Referring to the controversial Draft India Data Accessibility And Use Policy, 2022, which recommends data monetisation, chairman of the non-personal data committee S (Kris) Gopalakrishnan said that India needs to allow for data commercialisation in an Economic Times interview. “As long as citizens’ data privacy is protected and citizens receive better services in future, we need to allow for commercialization,” Gopalakrishnan said.

Summary: Draft India Data Accessibility And Use Policy, 2022

PhonePe acquires micro-entrepreneur platform

Digital payments platform PhonePe has acquired GigIndia, a network for freelancing micro-entrepreneurs, as per a Mint report. The acquisition is supposed to help PhonePe increase its distribution channels and expand its customer base, the report said.

Apple fixes widespread network outages that impacted apps and internal systems

Apple fixed a broad network outage that affected its services like Apple Music, iCloud, and the App Store and hampered its internal systems, as per Bloomberg Quint. The outage disrupted daily life as it prevented corporate employees from working from home and kept retail workers from completing tasks while also hindering product repairs, swaps, and item pickups.

Ola Electric invests in Israeli firm for EV ‘5-minute charge’

Ola Electric has invested in StoreDot, an Israeli battery technology company that produces extreme fast charging (XFC) technology for e-mobility, according to the Mint. StoreDot’s XFC battery technology which can reportedly charge a battery from zero to 100% in only five minutes, will be available to Ola Electric.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Telegram becomes Russia’s most popular messaging app

Telegram has surpassed WhatsApp as Russia’s most popular messaging app with Russians flocking to the service as Moscow imposes restrictions on other internet services, according to The Hindu. Telegram’s share of mobile internet traffic increased to 63% in the first two weeks of March, up from 48% in the first two weeks of February 2022, the report added.

Facebook failed to flag anti-Rohingya posts, says rights group

Facebook failed to identify clear hate speech and violent posts against Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslim minority, despite the fact that such conduct was shown to have played a key part in the genocide against them, Global Witness said in its report exclusively shared with the Associated Press.

Australia to force Big Tech companies to provide data on fake news

Under new laws, the Australian Communications and Media Authority will be able to force internet companies to provide data on how they dealt with misinformation and disinformation, as per Reuters. It is seen as the latest measure by the Australian government to crack down on Big Tech.

Users locked out of Facebook for not initiating Facebook Protect

Due to a glitch in Facebook’s two-factor authentication feature, numerous Facebook users were locked out of their accounts for failing to activate the Facebook Protect feature, The Verge reported. However, a few users who had opted for the feature couldn’t log in either, the report revealed.

UK regulator issues ‘Red Alert’ warning over crypto ads



The UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has issued a Red Alert Notice to over 50 organisations for trying to catch the general public’s attention with crypto assets in non-compliance with the law and thus, exposing them to financial risks, NDTV said in a report. Crypto advertisers have further been warned not to suggest that cryptocurrency investments are simple, straightforward, or suited for everybody.

Adopt crypto as legal tender, urges Malaysia’s KKMM ministry

Malaysia’s Ministry of Communications and Multimedia, KKMM, is reportedly supportive of cryptocurrency adoption in the country, with the deputy minister pushing government authorities to designate crypto-assets as legal tender, according to an NDTV report.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.