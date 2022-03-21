TLDR: Govt working on crypto classification, CERT-In warns of cyber attack, UPI lite for offline transactions, CISF personnel data exposed, and more

Central govt working to categorise cryptocurrency under GST law

The central government is working on categorising cryptocurrencies under the GST law so that tax may be charged on the whole transaction value, as per a report by the Mint. Financial services rendered by crypto exchanges currently attracts 18 % GST.

UPI lite to be launched for offline transactions

The National Payment Corporation of India’s Unified Payment Interface (UPI) will now be available offline for small-value transactions. UPI lite is being touted as an on-device wallet, but the app’s release date is yet to be disclosed, The Indian Express reported.

CERT-In alerts Google Chrome users in India of cyber attack

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) issued a warning stating that Google Chrome is particularly vulnerable to cyber attacks due to several vulnerabilities in the browser, as per The Indian Express.

Google Chrome users should upgrade their browsers immediately to avoid targetted assaults. The vulnerabilities impact only Chrome versions previous to 98.0.4758.80, according to CERT-In.

Madras HC declines to drop defamation lawsuit involving Twitter

The Madras High Court declined to release Twitter from a defamation lawsuit filed by film director Susi Ganesan against poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai, as well as other film stars and social media companies, according to The Print.

Reliance Retail buys 89% stake in D2C brand for $125 million

Reliance Retail has purchased an 89% stake in direct-to-consumer brand Clovia for $125 million to grow its footprint in the clothing and inner-wear categories, Techcrunch reported. Reliance Retail has previously acquired online lingerie brands Zivame and Amante.

CISF personnel’s files and health records exposed

Internal papers, officer health data, and personnel records belonging to India’s Central Industrial Protection Force (CISF) were leaked online due to a cyber security lapse, Techcrunch reported. The databases were not password-protected, allowing anybody with an internet connection to access more than 246,000 logs, the report said.

Meta sued by Australian Watchdog over scam ads

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) filed a case in Federal Court against Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc, arguing that the social media giant failed to prevent scammers from using its platform to push false advertising promoting well-known persons, a Reuters report said. The ads encouraged users to engage in cryptocurrencies or money-making schemes. Facebook aided and abetted or was knowingly involved in advertisers’ misleading conduct , the ACCC alleged.

Russia accuses Google and YouTube of ‘terrorist’ activities



Russian officials referred to activities by Google and its streaming platform YouTube as “terrorist”, in a move towards restricting access to the platforms, a TNIE report said. Russia has already blocked Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, as well as many independent news outlets, it added.

EU regulator alerts consumers of losing all of their money in crypto

The European Union’s securities, banking, and insurance watchdogs cautioned that consumers risk losing all of their money invested in crypto-assets and might become victims of frauds, as per NDTV. They pointed out that the current EU financial services regulation provides neither consumer protection nor recourse for compensation.

Telegram ban lifted by Brazil Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes who directed Telegram to be banned in Brazil changed his decision after the tech firm cooperated with an earlier directive to make adjustments to the platform, according to an NDTV report. Pavel Durov, the creator of Telegram, apologised before the Supreme Court and blamed a “communication issue” caused by lost emails.

Judge Moraes had previously ordered Telegram to shut down in Brazil, citing its refusal to comply with requests from Brazilian authorities and erase communications that were found to contain misinformation.

