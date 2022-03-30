wordpress blog stats
TLDR: Crypto scam busted in Kerala, bankers flag Future Retail to NCLT, Mahindra makes NFT debut, and more

Published

Investors robbed of ₹1,200 crores in crypto-Ponzi scam

The Enforcement Directorate has detained a suspect in a money-laundering case that involves a Kerala-based businessman accused of defrauding over 900 investors out of Rs 1,200 crores in exchange for cryptocurrency, NDTV reported. Morris Coin stockist Abdul Gafoor was arrested on March 24, according to the report.

Future Retail may have to face NCLT over the restoration of dues

Bank of India Lenders decided to refer Future Retail Ltd (FRL) to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for insolvency proceedings over the restoration of dues, a move that would further stymy the sale of its assets to Reliance, according to the Deccan Herald.

Mahindra Thar NFTs unveiled

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. have announced a series of NFTs to be auctioned off in Tech Mahindra’s NFT marketplace, dubbed ‘Mahindra Gallery’, according to an Economic Times report. It is the first Indian automotive OEM to do so, the report revealed.

GOQii gets $10 million to debut health metaverse

Animoca Brands has invested $10 million in health tech startup GOQii as part of an expanded Series C Equity transaction. GOQii will work with Animoca Brands to provide a variety of preventative healthcare services that use blockchain tokens and gamification, an Inc42 report revealed.

The Token, a one-of-a-kind virtual token programme, will fuel GOQii’s metaverse ecosystem. The virtual token will be given to customers to encourage good habits and gamified exercise activities, the report added.

US mobile users get spam SMS from their own numbers

Thousands of US mobile subscribers have received spam messages from their own phone numbers, and telecom service provider Verizon confirmed that the spam is being perpetrated by “bad actors”, according to The Verge. The spam link redirected some visitors to Channel One Russia, a Russian state TV network, it added.

Hackers hit jackpot in a major crypto heist

Hackers stole bitcoin worth more than $600 million from a digital ledger used by participants of the renowned online game Axie Infinity, making it one of the biggest crypto thefts ever, as per NDTV. According to Sky Mavis, the creator of the fighting and trade game Axie Infinity, the security flaw was detected after a user was unable to withdraw ether.

FTC sues Intuit over deceptive TurboTax commercials

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has requested a federal court to direct Intuit to stop disseminating the fraudulent claim that customers may file their taxes for free using TurboTax, The Verge reported. Some commercials consistently use the word ‘free’ that’s “shouted repeatedly” to deceive individuals into thinking they can file their taxes for free with TurboTax, the FTC alleged.

Google gets pulled up for not taking down content banned in Russia

Russia’s communications regulator has issued two administrative cases against Alphabet Inc’s Google for failing to delete unlawful content from its YouTube video-sharing platform, accusing the company of brazenly spreading misleading information, Reuters reported.

For repeat offences, Roskomnadzor warned that Google may be penalised up to eight million roubles ($91,533), or up to 20% of the company’s annual sales in Russia.

US Chamber of Commerce sides with Facebook in antitrust case

The US Chamber of Commerce has submitted a brief requesting a DC appeals court to dismiss an appeal by a large collection of US states to have their antitrust action against Meta Platform’s Facebook reinstated, according to Reuters.

Russian developers intend to build a substitute for Google Play Store

After Google Play Store had to pull out of Russia as a result of Western sanctions, Russian developers are working on a replacement which they intend to launch on May 9, Reuters said in its report.

Written By

A wandering soul finding solace in the tidbits of life and the little things it has to offer. Follow me on Twitter @realpal21

